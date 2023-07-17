Boxer Conlan apologises for liking tweet critical of Kate at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boxer Conlan apologises for liking tweet critical of Kate at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Northern Irish boxer Michael Conlan has apologised for liking a tweet that was critical of the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)
Northern Irish boxer Michael Conlan has apologised for liking a tweet that was critical of the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

Northern Irish boxer Michael Conlan has apologised for liking a tweet that was critical of the Princess of Wales.

The Twitter post on Sunday was scathing about Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon, where she watched the men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The tweet, which featured a photograph of Kate holding hands with Princess Charlotte at the match, described her as a “prim, anaemic and vacuous woman”.

It also called her “talentless” and “bony”.

Conlan, from Belfast, issued a tweet on Monday stating that he had liked the original message accidentally.

He said: “Yesterday when scrolling Twitter, I unknowingly liked a tweet that appeared on my feed by someone I don’t follow.

“I deleted the accidental like as soon as I was made aware of it I and apologise for any offence caused.”

The 31-year-old former world amateur champion has twice challenged unsuccessfully for a world title in the professional ranks.

In May he was stopped by Mexican fighter Luis Alberto Lopez when challenging for the IBF world featherweight title.

Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan – Motorpoint Arena
Michael Conlan is a former world amateur champion (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the men’s final at Wimbledon on Sunday along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate is the patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and presented the winner’s trophy to Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in a thrilling five-set encounter.

In 2019, Conlan, a former Olympic medallist, apologised after a song used in his ring walk prior to a bout on St Patrick’s Day in New York contained a pro-IRA lyric.

Before the fight, the Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony – which contains the lyric “Ooh, Ah, Up The Ra” – was blared around the venue, prompting a backlash from unionist politicians.

At the time Conlan said he had meant no offence and that he would not use the music again.