Warnings as heatwave bakes southern Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Warnings as heatwave bakes southern Europe

By Press Association
Temperatures in Rome could hit 40C (AP)
Temperatures in Rome could hit 40C (AP)

Italian health officials have intensified heat warnings as southern Europe began a brutally hot week, with temperatures expected to top 40C (104F) on the continent.

The health ministry issued 10 recommendations to protect elderly people and the sick as well as pets, urging people to stay indoors during the hottest hours, drink at least 1.5 litres of water a day and refrain from strenuous exercise at peak daylight times.

The culprit was a high-pressure anticyclone dubbed Cerberus, after the multi-headed dog that guards gates to the underworld in Greek mythology.

Local celebrities went on state-run RAI television to read the recommendations aloud, in the hopes of spreading the message.

Colosseum
Health officials have urged people to take precautions in the sun (AP)

The third heatwave in a month is expected to affect much of the Mediterranean and will last until Wednesday.

The mercury in Rome hit 35C (95F) just before noon on Monday and was forecast to get close to 40C (104F) in the afternoon.

The Italian capital is expected to be even hotter on Tuesday, as were several other cities, particularly in Sardinia and Sicily.

Power outages were hitting parts of Rome as electric grids suffered under heavier demand from air conditioners as people sought relief.

Italy Weather
Scorching temperatures have hit southern Europe (AP)

Italian farm lobbying group Coldiretti, meanwhile, issued an alarm about the plight of domestic and farm animals, noting that cows are producing around 10% less milk as a result of the heat.

In Spain, a wildfire that started on Saturday on the Canary island of La Palma continued to burn out of control on Monday, although authorities says weaker winds and cooler temperatures in the area are helping firefighters combat it.

The blaze has burned some 4,600 hectares (11,300 acres) of mostly woody hill land and some 20 houses and buildings.

More than 4,000 residents were evacuated from their homes on Saturday, but were allowed to return as of late Sunday.

Spain Wildfires
Military Emergency Unit personnel work to extinguish a forest fire the Canary island of La Palma (UME via AP)

Spain’s Aemet weather agency said the heat wave this week “will affect a large part of the countries bordering the Mediterranean” with temperatures in some southern areas of Spain exceeding 42C (107F).

The agency said it expects temperatures to drop some time on Wednesday.

Spokesman Ruben del Campo said an anticyclone is pushing a hot mass of air from Africa towards Spain and other Mediterranean countries.

The agency predicts that with the heat and very dry air, the risk of wildfires will skyrocket.