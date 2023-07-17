Several killed after apartment building collapses in Cairo

At least nine people have died after a five-storey apartment building collapsed in the Egyptian capital.

Rescuers are searching the rubble after the incident in Cairo’s Hadaeq el-Qubbah area, roughly two miles from the city’s centre.

The state-run MENA news agency reported that rescue teams recovered at least nine bodies from under the rubble of the building.

Four survivors were also taken to hospital, and authorities evacuated a neighbouring apartment building, MENA said.

At least nine people were killed (AP)

Egypt’s ministry of social solidarity said it would give 60,000 Egyptian pounds (roughly £1,480), to the families of the nine victims.

The ministry also said it would deliver aid to the injured and is monitoring the damage to nearby properties.

Police forces cordoned off the area as rescue teams combed the rubble in search for possible survivors, according to local reports.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse.