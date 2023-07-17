First annual royal swan census of King’s reign gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

First annual royal swan census of King’s reign gets under way

By Press Association
The first Swan Upping of the King’s reign is under way – with the monarch’s Swan Marker and his team taking to the River Thames in newly updated uniforms bearing Charles’s cypher (Aaron Chown/PA)
The first Swan Upping of the King’s reign is under way – with the monarch’s Swan Marker and his team taking to the River Thames in newly updated uniforms bearing Charles’s cypher (Aaron Chown/PA)

The first Swan Upping of the King’s reign is under way – with Charles’s Swan Marker and his team taking to the River Thames in newly updated uniforms bearing his cypher.

As King, Charles retains the right to claim ownership of any unmarked mute swan swimming in open waters, though this right is mainly exercised on certain stretches of the Thames.

Swan Upping
The Swan Uppers measure one of the birds (Aaron Chown/PA)

Swan Upping is the annual census of the swan population and the ceremony is used to count the number of young cygnets, check their health and ensure numbers are maintained.

The King’s Swan Marker David Barber and his accompanying Swan Uppers of the Vintners’ and Dyers’ livery companies used six traditional rowing skiffs to begin their five-day journey upstream to Abingdon Bridge in Oxfordshire.

Swan Upping
It has been a difficult year for swans because of bird flu, Mr Barber said (Aaron Chown/PA)

Charles’s flags were flying on the Crown boats and his CIIIR cypher was displayed on the arm of Mr Barber’s traditional scarlet jacket for the first time – as well as on the front of the red polo shirts worn by some of his assistants.

Mr Barber said the past year has been a “challenging” one for the swans because of the spread of bird flu, but although hundreds of the birds have died, reports of infection have fallen in recent months.

Swan Upping
Cygnets will be weighed and checked (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Barber was the late queen’s Swan Marker for 29 years and continues in the role for the King.

The ceremony dates back to the 12th century, when the ownership of all unmarked mute swans in Britain was claimed by the Crown in order to ensure a ready supply for feasts.

Swan Upping
The new insignia for Charles on the jacket of the King’s Swan Marker (Aaron Chown/PA)

The focus is now on conservation and education, with local primary school children invited to Q&A sessions throughout the week.