Melanie Sykes ‘self identifies’ as having Tourette’s after autism diagnosis

By Press Association
Melanie Sykes told Alan Carr she believes she has Tourette’s (Ian West/PA)
Melanie Sykes has said she believes she has Tourette’s syndrome after researching the condition following her autism diagnosis.

The TV presenter, 52, announced in 2021 that she had been diagnosed as autistic at the age of 51, describing the revelation as “life-affirming”.

Appearing on an episode of Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast, which was released on Monday, Sykes talked about her new book where she discusses being a woman in the media and her journey to being diagnosised.

Alan Carr and Melanie Sykes
Alan Carr and Melanie Sykes (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In the interview, Carr confirmed she was able to swear on the podcast to which she said: “Oh good, but I’ll try not to, because I’ve just discovered I have Tourette’s.”

The former model added: “I am wired a completely different way and I’m only just understanding it.

“Where I used to think ‘what’s wrong with me?’ now I know it’s everything that’s right with me because that’s what makes me me.”

Following the release of the podcast, she clarified in a tweet: “Hello there. For the record I have NOT been ‘diagnosed’ with Tourettes.

“I self identify because of my studies and understanding of the pre existing ‘conditions’ that are hand in hand in some autistic people.”

Tourette’s syndrome (TS) is a neurological condition that causes you to make involuntary movements and sounds called tics, according to the NHS website.

Motor tics might include eye blinking, neck and head jerks, and arm and leg movements, while vocal tics might include throat clearing, repeating words or phrases, stuttering and grunting.

Sykes has previously spoken about how she feels the education system needs to be rebuilt to help people with autism as she feels it “crowbars” pupils into a “certain way of thinking and being”.

The developmental disability affects how people communicate and interact with the world, as described by the National Autistic Society.

Sykes’ youngest son, who is now a teenager, was also diagnosed with autism at age three and she feels awareness of the topic is key to improving the system.