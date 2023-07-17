All-Ireland forum would have been ‘extremely helpful’ during Covid – union boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All-Ireland forum would have been ‘extremely helpful’ during Covid – union boss

By Press Association
Gerry Murphy, the assistant general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Liam McBurney/PA)
A civic forum between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland would have been “extremely helpful” in preparing for the Covid pandemic, a trade union leader has said.

Gerry Murphy, the assistant general secretary of Irish Congress of Trade Unions told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in London: “First of all, I do believe that an all-Ireland civic forum would be extremely helpful, or would have been extremely helpful in preparing for a pandemic.

“There were, and there are indeed, existing areas of co-operation in the area of health, on an all-island basis … paediatric cancer services being one example,” Mr Murphy added.

The first module of the inquiry is focusing on the UK’s preparedness for the pandemic, and Mr Murphy was giving evidence on behalf of the organisation which represents 800,000 people across the island of Ireland, including 200,000 in Northern Ireland.

Gerry Murphy said an all-Ireland forum would have helped to prepare for a pandemic (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added: “The Strand 2 elements of the Good Friday Agreement provide an architecture which will allow for the building of provision on an all-island basis, all of which would have been extremely helpful.”

Mr Murphy also said that attempts to co-ordinate the pandemic response between Northern Ireland and the Republic were not always possible.

“As the pandemic unfolded, there were what we describe as sporadic attempts to align, if you like, the response in the two jurisdictions, that wasn’t entirely possible,” he said,

“There are different stages of lockdown or different stages of restriction, or different processes at play at different times, and indeed, different responses to data being produced as well.”

He added: “The provision of such a forum would be extremely helpful and possibly one of the learnings that we may take from this.”

When asked how trade unions across the border could co-operate, Mr Murphy said healthcare was an area where this was increasing post-Covid.

He said: “Pre-pandemic, there wasn’t any work to any significant degree and then that area, over the course of the pandemic and post-pandemic, has improved.

“We’re now about to see for example, the unfolding of a fairly significant health project involving Unison and Forsa, which is the second largest public service trade union in the Republic of Ireland.

“So there definitely is scope for the trade unions to move into that space.

“It isn’t possible or it wasn’t possible pre-pandemic but I think we’ve all learned that close co-operation has to be something that we factor into how we prepare for civil emergencies or pandemic in the future.”

Mr Murphy also told the inquiry that had trade unions been able to consult with the Executive on the situation facing health-care workers on the front lines of the pandemic, then the level of preparedness would have been more apparent.

He said: “I think it might have been extremely helpful to the Northern Ireland Executive to have had the insight from people on the ground who are providing the services directly, and I don’t mean those managing, I mean, at the levels below that.

“It would have been extremely helpful. For example, PPE was mentioned earlier, I think the absence of PPE would have become apparent much quicker, had the actual workforce been involved in the preparing for the pandemic.”

The inquiry will continue, hearing evidence on Tuesday from families in Northern Ireland who lost loved ones during the pandemic.