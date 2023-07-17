Keith Duffy pays tribute to Ronan Keating’s brother after death in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Duffy pays tribute to Ronan Keating’s brother after death in crash

By Press Association
Former Boyzone singer Keith Duffy, left, has paid tribute to Ronan Keating’s older brother, who died in a car crash at the weekend (PA)
Former Boyzone singer Keith Duffy has paid tribute to Ronan Keating’s older brother, who died in a car crash at the weekend.

Ciaran Keating, aged in his 50s, died in a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

His wife was also injured, along with the driver and passenger in the other vehicle, it is understood.

“I can’t comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother @rokeating and all the Keating family,” Duffy said on Instagram.

“All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now.

“Ciaran, from the early days you toured with us you (were) a great guide on our journey in the early days.

“You helped and supported us young, innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your mam, Marie.”

Marie Keating was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 1996 and died of the disease in February 1998, aged 51.

The Marie Keating Foundation was set up by the family in the years after her death to help raise awareness of symptoms of the disease and support people having treatment.

In a statement, the cancer charity said Ciaran will be “missed greatly”.

“The whole team and board of the Marie Keating Foundation are devastated to learn of the tragic death of Ciaran Keating,” it said in a statement.

“Together with his family, Ciaran established the Foundation following the death of his mother Marie to breast cancer 25 years ago.

“Ciaran was such a great supporter of our work and often acted as relief driver of our mobile information unit in the west when time allowed. He joined us recently to celebrate 25 years of the foundation at our annual celebrity golf classic in the K-Club.

“He will be missed greatly and our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife Annemarie, his children Ruairi, Conall and Ashling Marie, to his father Gerry, his brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan, to his sister our friend and colleague Linda and extended family and friends.”

The crash happened on the N5 at Ballymiles, near Swinford, on Saturday afternoon.

Irish police have appealed for information about the collision.

Ronan Keating rose to prominence during the 1990s as a member of Irish boyband Boyzone, alongside fellow members Duffy, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch.

He enjoyed a successful music career and has also presented radio and TV programmes.

He appeared on ITV1 on Saturday as a judge on The Voice Kids and is co-host of BBC’s The One Show.