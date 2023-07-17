Heineken to install heat pump network at Manchester brewery to cut emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Heineken to install heat pump network at Manchester brewery to cut emissions

By Press Association
Heineken is installing a heat pump network to decarbonise its Manchester brewery (Heineken/PA)
Heineken is installing a heat pump network to decarbonise its Manchester brewery (Heineken/PA)

Heineken has announced plans to install a network of heat pumps at its brewery in Manchester as part of its drive to decarbonise UK production sites by 2030.

The UK’s largest pub, beer and cider company said it will invest £25 million in a heat pump network to capture and reuse thermal energy to brew and package beer at the factory in Hulme.

It is part of the firm’s aim to reach net zero emissions across its global operations by 2030, including UK sites in Tadcaster and Hereford.

The investment, which includes a £3.7 million grant from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, will be used to install technology to capture heat from sources including the refrigeration units on site.

The heat will be redistributed and reused to power other brewing stages, such as mashing, pasteurisation and washing returnable kegs.

The heat pump system will replace gas, which has been used to generate the heat needed for certain parts of the brewing process.

Heineken estimates it will result in a 45% reduction in gas use at the site, with work expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director of Heineken UK, said: “We’ve been around for 150 years and if we want to be here in another 150 years, we need to act now to deliver on our sustainability ambitions.

Heineken is installing a heat pump network to decarbonise its Manchester brewery (Heineken/PA)

“In short, we want to brew a better world.

“There’s been a brewery at this site for well over 100 years, and we’ve been proudly brewing in Manchester for 15 years.

“With the city of Manchester’s ambition to reach net zero by 2038, we want to play our part in this journey for the city and its people, and to share the learnings we gather along the way.”

Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance, said: “Heat pumps are key to helping us to decarbonise our heating and I’m delighted to see Government funding go towards such an innovative scheme that will help cut emissions and show other businesses how to move away from costly fossil fuels.”

Heineken, the company behind household name brands including Birra Moretti, Foster’s, Strongbow and Cruzcampo, is thought to be the first beverage company of this scale in the UK to install this technology.