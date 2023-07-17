Why is this Alzheimer’s breakthrough so important?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Why is this Alzheimer’s breakthrough so important?

By Press Association
The development of the new drug could have significant implications for the treatment of Alzheimer’s (Alamy/PA)
Results from a clinical trial have been hailed as a “turning point in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease”.

But what is the new drug and how does it work? Here are your questions answered.

– What is the drug and how does it work?

The drug called donanemab works by clearing a protein called amyloid that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s.

The latest trial, known as TRAILBLAZER ALZ-2, examined almost 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

Half were given the new drug and half were given a dummy drug, also known as a placebo.

Scientists found that donanemab was able to slow clinical decline by 35.1% in people with early Alzheimer’s whose brain scans showed low or medium levels of a protein called tau.

Some 47% of people taking the drug who had early-stage disease and low or medium levels of tau were found to stall the disease for a year.

– How long will people have to take it for?

Eli Lilly and Company, which manufactures the drug, has said that people could complete a course of treatment in as little as six months once their amyloid plaque is cleared.

During the trial some people were taking the drug for as long as 18 months.

– What were the side effects?

Serious side effects were found in 1.6% of people receiving the drug.

These included brain swelling and brain bleeds.

Meanwhile, three deaths in the donanemab group and one in the placebo group were considered “treatment related”.

– Will we have it on the NHS soon?

The National Institute for health and Care Excellence (Nice) said that it has already started its appraisal work on the drug.

Before Nice gives the drug the green light for NHS use, it needs to be approved by the medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Alzheimer’s Research UK has written to Eli Lilly calling on the company to put donanemab forward for regulatory review in the UK “without delay”.

Dementia charities have also said that more work needs to be done to ensure UK patients get diagnosed quickly as the drug was shown to be most effective among people with early-stage disease.

Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We can’t have a situation where treatments are approved for use in the UK but people aren’t diagnosed early or accurately enough to be eligible.”

– What does this mean for Alzheimer’s?

Charities and scientists have welcomed the results as a “turning point in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease”.

They have said that the results, while modest, could one day lead to Alzheimer’s becoming a manageable long-term condition like diabetes.

The results follow that of another amyloid-clearing drug called lecanemab, which was was found to reduce memory decline among patients with early-stage disease.