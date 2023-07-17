Marcus Rashford set to sign new five-year deal at Manchester United By Press Association July 17 2023, 6.13pm Share Marcus Rashford set to sign new five-year deal at Manchester United Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4564618/marcus-rashford-set-to-sign-new-five-year-deal-at-manchester-united/ Copy Link Marcus Rashford is set to extend his stay at Manchester United (John Walton/PA) Marcus Rashford is set to sign a new five-year deal at Manchester United, the PA news agency understands. The 25-year-old forward came through the Old Trafford youth set-up and has gone on to score 123 goals in 359 first-team appearances. Rashford broke the 30-goal barrier for the first time in his United career last season and his current deal was due to expire next summer. ❤️💪🏾 https://t.co/t7570Eo6qo— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 15, 2023 But PA understands the England international has agreed terms on a contract until 2028, with an announcement possible on Tuesday. Rashford’s contract could soon be followed by the arrival of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. A deal is understood to be getting closer for the Cameroon international, who worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and is wanted as a replacement for long-serving David De Gea.