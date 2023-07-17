Meta faces daily fine from Norwegian regulator over advertising practices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meta faces daily fine from Norwegian regulator over advertising practices

By Press Association
The ban starts on August 4 (Alamy/PA)
Meta will face a hefty fine over advertising practices that violate user privacy, Norway’s data protection authority has said, unless the Facebook and Instagram owner takes action to comply with the law.

Norwegian regulator Datatilsynet says that behavioural advertising – a common marketing model that profiles users by collecting information such as their physical locations, among other data – without consent is illegal.

Because of this, Datatilsynet is imposing a “temporary ban” of such practices on Facebook and Instagram.

During the ban, which starts on August 4, Meta risks a fine of up to one million Norwegian kroner (£76,000) each day.

The ban will “last for three months, or until Meta can show that it complies with the law”, Datatilsynet said.

This decision “does not ban Facebook or Instagram in Norway”, Tobias Judin, the Norwegian Data Protection Authority’s international department head, stated in a release.

“The purpose is rather to ensure that people in Norway can use these services in a secure way and that their rights are safeguarded.”

In a statement sent to The Associated Press (AP) on Monday, Meta said the company will review Datatilsynet’s decision – and added that there is “no immediate impact” to its services.

“The debate around legal bases has been ongoing for some time and businesses continue to face a lack of regulatory certainty in this area,” Meta said.

“We continue to constructively engage with the Irish (Data Protection Commission), our lead regulator in the EU, regarding our compliance with its decision.”

Norway is not a member nation of the European Union, but is included in the European Economic Area (EEA).

In Monday’s announcement, Datatilsynet pointed to a December decision from the Irish DPC, which ordered Meta to bring behavioural advertising in line with European law by April.

The regulator also nodded a recent judgment from the EU’s top court, which outlined how Meta’s practices still did not comply with the law.

“Nonetheless, Meta continues its practices,” Mr Judin told The AP over email.

“Considering the recent legal developments and Meta’s inaction, we consider it urgent to intervene. If not, we fear that Meta would continue delaying compliance.”

A behavioural advertising ban beyond Norway is possible.

Datatilsynet says it may take the matter to the European Data Protection Board, which could extend the three-month ban and lead to wider implications across the continent.

Meta has been under fire over data privacy for some time.

In May, for example, the EU slapped Meta with a record 1.3 billion dollar (£1 billion) fine and ordered it to stop transferring users’ personal information across the Atlantic by October.

And the tech giant’s new text-based app, Threads, has not rolled out in the EU due to privacy concerns.