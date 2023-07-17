Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato dies aged 88

By Press Association
Joao Donato (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Joao Donato (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato, who helped lay the groundwork for bossa nova but throughout his career defied confinement to any single genre, has died aged 88.

His death was announced on his verified Instagram account. Local media reported that he had been admitted to hospital and intubated with pneumonia.

Donato was prolific and inventive, collaborating with top artists at home and abroad, including Chet Baker, Joao Gilberto, Sergio Mendes, Tito Puente, Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa and countless others.

“Today we lost one of our greatest and most creative composers,” Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote on Twitter.

“Joao Donato saw music in everything. He innovated, he passed through samba, bossa nova, jazz, forro and in the mixture of rhythm built something unique. He kept creating and innovating until the end.”

Donato was born in the Amazonian state of Acre on Brazil’s western border, far from the cultural hubs of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

He showed prodigious musical ability as a boy upon receiving an accordion as a Christmas gift and soon after his family moved to Rio began playing professionally.

He floated between two rival jazz fan clubs, playing at both, making contacts and leaving an impression.

He began recording with ensembles and his own compositions.

Among his best-known songs were A ra (The Frog), Bananeira (Banana Tree) and Minha Saudade (My Longing).

At times he showed reluctance to put lyrics to his music.

Several weeks ago on his Instagram account, he recalled telling Gilberto Gil that a melody of his could have no lyrics.

“And you, generously and kindly, said, ‘It does, it does, it does/everything does/it always does …’”

On Monday, Gil recorded a video of himself with a guitar, sharing another instance of Donato coming to him with a catchy melody that he had created, but in need of lyrics.

Donato’s syncopation influenced the guitar beat developed by Joao Gilberto that blossomed into the bossa nova movement.

By that time, Donato had set off to play in the US, first in Lake Tahoe and then Los Angeles.

He spent 13 years living there, sometimes returning to Brazil to record bossa nova tracks as the style became a global craze.

But in the US he also recorded the album A Bad Donato, which fused jazz, funk and soul.

Informed by the sounds he heard from James Brown, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, it was indicative of the eclecticism throughout his career.

Music critic Irineu Franco Perpetuo said Donato’s music often features “hot” rhythms inviting one to dance, rather than bossa nova’s subdued and melancholy sway.

“He was larger than life, flamboyant, extroverted, so he can’t be put in the bossa nova box. He had a temperament that went beyond the restrained vibe of bossa nova,” Perpetuo said in a telephone interview.

“He brought that exuberant rhythm. He is important in bossa nova, but he went beyond.”

Eventually, Donato returned to Rio, and continued collaborating and recording for decades.

“A sensitive and unique man, creator of his own style with a piano that was different than everything I had seen before. Sweet, precise and profound,” singer Marisa Monte, who partnered with Donato more recently, wrote on Twitter.

People passing in front of his bayside home in Rio’s Urca neighbourhood, beneath Sugarloaf Mountain, could eavesdrop on him playing inside.

He released an album last year, and was still playing shows earlier this year.

“I’m not bossa nova, I’m not samba, I’m not jazz, I’m not rumba, I’m not forro. In truth, I’m all of that at the same time,” Donato told the Rio newspaper O Globo in a 2014 interview.

Donato’s wake will be held at Rio’s municipal theatre.