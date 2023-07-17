Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child

By Press Association
Lindsay Lohan married Bader Shammas in April 2022 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child with Bader Shammas.

The Mean Girls star, 37, and her financier husband are “over the moon in love”, a spokesperson for the actress told the PA news agency.

Lohan announced she was expecting her first child in March by posting a photo on her Instagram of a baby grow with “coming soon” written across the item.

She and Shammas married in April 2022 and fell pregnant later that year.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Arrivals – Bilbao
Lindsay Lohan (Ian West/PA)

A spokesperson told PA on Monday: “Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai.

“The family is over the moon in love.”

The child was reportedly born in Dubai, with Lohan previously saying the city “gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next”.

Her breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

She went on to star in multiple popular Noughties films, including Mean Girls, Herbie Fully Loaded, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday.

Lohan revealed that her Freaky Friday on-screen mother, Jamie Lee Curtis, was among those who have given her advice.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine’,” she said.

Curtis congratulated Lohan on social media, writing: “MAGIC MONDAY!

“My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

Lohan took a partial step back from the Hollywood limelight after years of tabloid attention alongside pop star Britney Spears and US socialite Paris Hilton.

She has returned to screens recently, following a rom-com deal with Netflix which included last year’s Falling For Christmas and this year’s Irish Wish.