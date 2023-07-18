What the papers say – July 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – July 18

By Press Association
A potential Alzheimer’s breakthrough leads the papers (PA)
A potential Alzheimer’s breakthrough leads the papers (PA)

The new Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab, that slows the symptoms of the disease leads the majority of the papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail call the new Alzheimer’s drug a “turning point”, with both mastheads saying it slows the rate of mental decline by up to 60%.

The Guardian leads with the “life-changing” news about the Alzheimer’s drug with experts urging regulators to approve the treatment quickly.

The i joins the praise of the new drug, reporting that it could be available via the NHS by 2025.

Alongside a story on the Alzheimer’s drug, The Times says the BBC will face an official review into their “unsustainable” licence fee model.

The Daily Mirror leads with five Labour mayors who are claiming rail bosses broke a law by closing ticket offices, and will take them to court if they do not reopen them.

The Sun reports on TV presenter Melanie Sykes’s autism diagnosis as she “self identifies” as having Tourette’s syndrome.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace who said the UK will stick to its commitment of investing in technology rather than more troops.

The Financial Times says the EU are investigating Microsoft over “unfairly” bundling their Teams video software with their Microsoft Office software.

A car driver took on Just Stop Oil protesters in London, pushing them off the street as they held 15 protests aiming to slow London’s major roads, according to the Metro.

And the Daily Star says the hacker group Anonymous has vowed to break into “official computers” to reveal the world’s UFO secrets.