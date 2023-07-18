Protesters block roads in ‘day of disruption’ against judicial overhaul plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Protesters block roads in ‘day of disruption’ against judicial overhaul plan

By Press Association
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Israeli protesters have blocked roads and gathered outside Tel Aviv’s stock exchange and military headquarters in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul.

The latest “day of disruption” on Tuesday came as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week.

Additional protests are planned throughout the day.

Demonstrators, many of them military reservists, created human chains and blocked one of the entrances to the Kirya, Israel’s military headquarters in central Tel Aviv.

Outside the Tel Aviv stock exchange, demonstrators ignited smoke bombs, drummed and chanted and held up signs reading “save our startup nation” and “dictatorship will kill the economy”.

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv
Others demonstrated outside the headquarters of the Histadrut, Israel’s largest labour union, demanding the organisation calls for a general strike — a move that could paralyse the country’s economy.

Protesters scaled scaffolding outside the building and hoisted reservist protest flags.

The labour union had called a strike in March, a move that contributed to Mr Netanyahu freezing the judicial overhaul.

Itai Bar Natan, 48, chief financial officer of an Israeli start-up, said he was angry enough to climb the scaffolding and wave the flag that read “Brothers in arms”.

“This government is totally insane. We are afraid for our democracy, for everything we’ve built — that’s why we are all here fighting,” Mr Natan said.

“The settlers in the West Bank, the economy, the corruption — it’s all part of the same thing.”

Mr Netanyahu heads the most ultranationalist and religiously conservative government in Israel’s 75-year history.

He proposed a series of drastic changes to the country’s judiciary shortly after taking office in December.

Protesters scuffle with police in Tel Aviv
His government took office in the aftermath of the country’s fifth elections in under four years, all of them regarded as referendums on his fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for corruption.

The weekly mass protests led Mr Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul in March but he decided to revive the plan last month after compromise talks with the political opposition collapsed.

The proposed laws would grant politicians greater control over the appointment of judges and give parliament the power to overturn high court decisions and pass laws impervious to judicial review.

The Bill making its way through parliament this week would eliminate the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down government decisions it deems unreasonable.

Judges used that “reasonability clause” to annul a key Netanyahu ally’s appointment as interior minister after accepting a plea deal for tax evasion in 2021.

He and his allies say the measures are necessary to curb an over-activist Supreme Court comprised of unelected judges.

Critics say the judicial overhaul will concentrate power in the hands of Mr Netanyahu and his allies and undermine the country’s system of checks and balances.

They also say Mr Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.