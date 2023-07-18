Ryan Giggs’ prosecution over domestic violence allegations abandoned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ryan Giggs’ prosecution over domestic violence allegations abandoned

By Press Association
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, centre, arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Powell/PA)
Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs’ retrial later this month on domestic violence charges has been abandoned after lawyers withdrew the prosecution.

Giggs, 49, was due to go on trial for a second time on July 31, accused of controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 39, between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs was also accused of assault by “losing control” and headbutting her and the common assault of Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He denied the offences and underwent a month-long trial, ending last August when the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Prosecutors then sought and were granted an application for a retrial, scheduled to begin on July 31, after telling Judge Hilary Manley that the complainants were willing to give evidence at a second trial.

But on Tuesday, prosecutor Peter Wright KC told Manchester Crown Court that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) were not now proceeding with the case.

He said Giggs’ ex-girlfriend Kate Greville had “indicated an unwillingness” to give evidence in a re-trial as giving evidence in the first trial had “taken its toll” on her and her sister Emma.

Mr Wright said: “This is not a decision taken lightly.”

He said there was no realistic prospect of conviction on count one, that of coercive and controlling behaviour, and it was no longer in the public interest to proceed to prosecute on the other charges of assault on Miss Greville and her sister.

He added: “That being the case, we formally offer no evidence on counts one, two and three.”

Prosecutors have offered no evidence in the case against former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs (Peter Powell/PA)
Judge Hilary Manley replied: “I formally enter not guilty verdicts in respect of those counts.”

Chris Daw KC, defending Giggs, who was not present in court, said: “Mr Giggs is deeply relieved the prosecution has finally come to an end after almost three years in which he’s been fighting throughout to clear his name.

“He has always been innocent of these charges, there’s been very, very many lies told about him in court.

“He’s now been found not guilty of all the charges and going forward would like to rebuild his life and career as an innocent man.”

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford.