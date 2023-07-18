Woman jailed for obtaining tablets to end pregnancy to be released after appeal

A woman jailed for illegally obtaining abortion tablets to end her pregnancy during lockdown has won her Court of Appeal bid to reduce her sentence and will be released from prison.

Carla Foster, 45, was handed a 28-month extended sentence after she admitted illegally procuring her own abortion when she was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant.

Sentencing her last month, Mr Justice Pepperall said Foster will serve half her term in custody and the remainder on licence after her release.

But at the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday, three judges reduced her prison sentence.

Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde and Mrs Justice Lambert, said Foster’s sentence would be reduced to 14 months and that it should be suspended.

“This is a very sad case… It is a case that calls for compassion, not punishment,” Dame Victoria said.

Foster appeared via videolink from Foston Hall prison for the hearing, wearing glasses and a dark blue top with flowers on the shoulders.