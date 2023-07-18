American ‘in North Korean custody for unauthorised border crossing from South’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American ‘in North Korean custody for unauthorised border crossing from South’

By Press Association
Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo/AP)
An American national is in North Korean custody after crossing the heavily fortified border from South Korea, the UN Command has said.

The US citizen was on a tour to the Korean border village of Panmunjom when he crossed into the North without authorisation, the American-led command overseeing the area said on Tuesday.

The group said it is working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident.

It did not say who the man is or why he crossed the border.

Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to the North are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to the South to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Panmunjom, which is inside the 154-mile-long Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), was created at the end of the Korean War.

Bloodshed and gunfire have occasionally occurred there but it has also been a venue for numerous talks and a popular tourist spot.

The area is jointly overseen by the UN Command and North Korea.

A view from the North Korea side of Pamunjom
A view from the North Korea side of Pamunjom (Alamy/PA)

In November 2017, North Korean soldiers fired 40 rounds as one of their colleagues ran towards freedom.

The soldier was hit five times before being found under a pile of leaves on the southern side of Panmunjom.

He survived and is now in South Korea.

No civilians live in Panmunjom.

There have been a small number of US soldiers who fled to North Korea during the Cold War, including Charles Jenkins, who deserted his army post in South Korea in 1965 and fled across the DMZ.

He appeared in North Korean propaganda films and married a Japanese nursing student abducted by North Korean agents. He died in Japan in 2017.

Then-US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
Former US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were involved in talks but the diplomacy collapsed in 2019 (PA)

In recent years, some Americans have been arrested in North Korea after allegedly entering the country from China. They were later convicted of espionage and other anti-state acts but were often released after the US sent high-profile missions to secure their freedom.

In 2018, North Korea released the last three known American detainees as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was engaged in nuclear diplomacy with then-president Donald Trump.

The high-stakes diplomacy collapsed in 2019 amid wrangling over US-led sanctions on North Korea.

Tuesday’s border crossing happened amid high tensions over North Korea’s barrage of missile tests since the start of last year.

The US earlier on Tuesday sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades as deterrence against North Korea.