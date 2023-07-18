Brighton reject second Chelsea bid for midfielder Moises Caicedo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brighton reject second Chelsea bid for midfielder Moises Caicedo

By Press Association
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is wanted by Chelsea (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Brighton have rejected a second bid from Chelsea for star midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Blues’ latest offer for the Ecuador international is believed to be around £70million.

Caicedo requested to leave Albion in January amid interest from Arsenal but in March signed a new contract until 2027.

Moises Caicedo, centre, helped Brighton qualify for the Europa League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 21-year-old, who last season helped the Seagulls qualify for Europe for the first time and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, remains of interest to a number of Premier League rivals.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for a reported £4.5m in February 2021 before being loaned to Belgian side Beerschot.

He made his top-flight debut in April 2022 and has played 53 times during his time at the Amex Stadium, scoring two goals.

Mauricio Pochettino is in the process of overhauling Chelsea’s squad (James Manning/PA)

Chelsea and Brighton are scheduled to meet on Saturday in Philadelphia in a six-team Premier League pre-season tournament.

New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is in the process of overhauling his squad following the club’s worst season in almost 30 years.

Forwards Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer, while Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic are among a host of departures.