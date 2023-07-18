UK safari park provides first glimpse of its first-ever red panda cub

A UK safari park’s first-ever red panda cub has been captured on camera for the first time around a month after it was born.

The cub was born on June 16 at West Midlands Safari Park to parents Sanka and Mei Lin.

Keepers suspected Mei Lin was due to give birth for the first time after seeing her settle into a nest box in mid-June, before hearing “tiny squeaks” coming from the box.

The tiny cub was then seen as Mei Lin moved it to another nest box.

The cub’s name will be decided when it is aged three months (West Midlands Safari Park/PA)

Kyle Wingfield, a keeper at the safari park, said: “This is both a hugely exciting but also nerve-wracking time for us.

“It’s fantastic that Mei Lin and our male, Sanka, have successfully mated, after only being introduced just over a year ago.

“After a gestation period of four and a half months, the cub arrived, making it the first red panda cub we’ve ever had at the park in our 50-year history.

“Whilst this is incredible news, it’s also important to remember that this is Mei Lin’s first time at being a mum and she is doing a great job so far, but it is still very early days.”

Red pandas are listed as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Wild populations are decreasing due to habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation caused by human activities, as well as hunting, poaching and smuggling.

The new cub’s name will begin with the letter L, as with all animals born at the park in 2023, but will not be decided until it has a health check which will determine its sex in around two months.

Mr Wingfield said: “Red pandas are listed as endangered in the wild with fewer than 10,000 individuals left, making every birth that more important.

“Whilst things look promising so far, with Mei Lin showing all the right, maternal signs, we will continue to monitor her from a safe distance allowing her the space, privacy and time she needs, as she adapts to being a new mum.”

Red pandas spend their first few months growing in dens with their mothers, meaning the cub will not begin to explore its new home until the age of around four months.

Guests are reminded to be mindful of noise while visiting the animals at the park, which also welcomed its first Sumatran tiger cub earlier this year.