UK safari park provides first glimpse of its first-ever red panda cub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UK safari park provides first glimpse of its first-ever red panda cub

By Press Association
The red panda cub was seen for the first time around a month after it was born (West Midlands Safari Park/PA)
The red panda cub was seen for the first time around a month after it was born (West Midlands Safari Park/PA)

A UK safari park’s first-ever red panda cub has been captured on camera for the first time around a month after it was born.

The cub was born on June 16 at West Midlands Safari Park to parents Sanka and Mei Lin.

Keepers suspected Mei Lin was due to give birth for the first time after seeing her settle into a nest box in mid-June, before hearing “tiny squeaks” coming from the box.

The tiny cub was then seen as Mei Lin moved it to another nest box.

The cub's name will be decided when it is aged three months (West Midlands Safari Park/PA)
The cub’s name will be decided when it is aged three months (West Midlands Safari Park/PA)

Kyle Wingfield, a keeper at the safari park, said: “This is both a hugely exciting but also nerve-wracking time for us.

“It’s fantastic that Mei Lin and our male, Sanka, have successfully mated, after only being introduced just over a year ago.

“After a gestation period of four and a half months, the cub arrived, making it the first red panda cub we’ve ever had at the park in our 50-year history.

“Whilst this is incredible news, it’s also important to remember that this is Mei Lin’s first time at being a mum and she is doing a great job so far, but it is still very early days.”

Red pandas are listed as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Wild populations are decreasing due to habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation caused by human activities, as well as hunting, poaching and smuggling.

The new cub’s name will begin with the letter L, as with all animals born at the park in 2023, but will not be decided until it has a health check which will determine its sex in around two months.

Mr Wingfield said: “Red pandas are listed as endangered in the wild with fewer than 10,000 individuals left, making every birth that more important.

“Whilst things look promising so far, with Mei Lin showing all the right, maternal signs, we will continue to monitor her from a safe distance allowing her the space, privacy and time she needs, as she adapts to being a new mum.”

Red pandas spend their first few months growing in dens with their mothers, meaning the cub will not begin to explore its new home until the age of around four months.

Guests are reminded to be mindful of noise while visiting the animals at the park, which also welcomed its first Sumatran tiger cub earlier this year.