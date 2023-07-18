Jonas Vingegaard ‘proud’ as time trial win hands him control of Tour de France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonas Vingegaard ‘proud’ as time trial win hands him control of Tour de France

By Press Association
Jonas Vingegaard is in control of the Tour de France after his big time trial victory (Daniel Cole/AP)
Jonas Vingegaard is in control of the Tour de France after his big time trial victory (Daniel Cole/AP)

Jonas Vingegaard was “really proud” of his day’s work after seizing control of the Tour de France with a huge victory over Tadej Pogacar in the stage 16 time trial.

The defending champion began the day just 10 seconds ahead of two-time winner Pogacar after two mountain stages over the weekend failed to find any meaningful difference between the two men who have won the previous three Tours between them.

But in the only race against the clock this year, Vingegaard blew away the entire field over the 22.4 kilometres between Passy and Combloux, putting 98 seconds into Pogacar to open up a significant lead with only two mountain stages remaining.

It was a stunning ride from Vingegaard, who started his effort two minutes after Pogacar but could see his rival up the road as they came towards the finish, knowing he now has him right where he wants him with five stages remaining.

“I was feeling great today,” said the Dane, whose only previous professional time trial win came at the Gran Camino at the start of the season. “I think it’s the best time trial I’ve ever done. I’m really proud of what I did today and really happy about the victory.

“I think today I even surprised myself with the time trial I did. I didn’t expect to do so well…

“I had incredible legs today, at one point I even thought my power sensor was broken. It was probably one of my best days on the bike.”

After much speculation over tactics, Pogacar chose to change bikes midway through the stage, getting on to his regular road bike for the final climb to the finish while Vingegaard stuck to his time trial machine.

Pogacar was already more than 30 seconds down on Vingegaard at that point, and the bike change brought no benefits as Vingegaard only continued to make up time. Given the way the Jumbo-Visma man was riding, it surely did not matter what sort of bike Pogacar was on – there was no way for him to win this day.

Although the circumstances did not quite match, watching Pogacar ride up the final hill wide eyed evoked memories of the Slovenian doing this in reverse to Vingegaard’s team-mate Primoz Roglic on La Planches des Belles Filles to win the 2020 Tour.

“I’m a bit surprised because I felt I was doing a solid time trial,” Pogacar said. “But at the end, the gap is big. At the beginning I was following the times of Wout van Aert and I was telling myself that I was on the right track because I was gaining time on him.

“Anyway, I gave it all. It’s not over because we have a very hard stage tomorrow. We’ll try to find a plan and execute it but for sure it’ll be hard to recover almost two minutes. Hopefully I’ll be able to bounce back like I did in the Pyrenees after losing time on Marie-Blanque.”

France Cycling Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar struggled up the final climb despite his decision to change bikes (Daniel Cole/AP)

Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert was third on the stage, nearly three minutes off Vingegaard’s time as he called himself “the best of the normal riders”.

Simon Yates finished fifth on the stage to strengthen his hold on eighth overall and gain time on those just above him in the general classification, while Pogacar’s team-mate Adam Yates finished seventh to overhaul Carlos Rodriguez and move up to third overall, albeit almost nine minutes down.

But while they may now have two riders in the podium positions overall, there was little sense of celebration at UAE Team Emirates after the stage after Pogacar’s losses.

With only two mountain stages remaining, including Wednesday’s queen stage over the Col de la Loze, Pogacar must produce something very special to wrest the yellow jersey from Vingegaard, even if the Jumbo-Visma rider was not ready to get ahead of himself yet.

“There’s still a lot of hard stages to come,” he said. “We have to keep fighting the next days and we’re looking forward to it.”