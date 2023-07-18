Motorways closed as wildfires in Greece threaten oil refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorways closed as wildfires in Greece threaten oil refinery

By Press Association
A fire burns trees next to a road near the village of Agia Sotira, near Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
A fire burns trees next to a road near the village of Agia Sotira, near Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Fast-moving wildfires have swept across hills in the searing heat outside the Greek capital Athens, forcing authorities to close motorways to help protect an oil refinery.

Water-dropping planes and helicopters flew low through a blanket of smoke tinted orange by the sunset to try to contain two wildfires to the west of Athens before nightfall.

The European Union pledged additional assistance, while forecasts indicated more extreme heat was on the way.

A firefighting helicopter flies through smoke as people look on in Mandra west of Athens
A firefighting helicopter flies through smoke as people look on in Mandra, west of Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Italy and France were each sending two firefighting planes to help Greece cope.

The planes and their teams are part of an EU civil protection mechanism, and they will join some 30 Romanian firefighters already stationed in Greece as part of a seasonal EU fire programme, European officials said.

Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis said the main fire near Athens rapidly became a major crisis.

“The Fire Service had to intervene in many instances to get people out of their homes,” the spokesman said.

Officials cancelled holidays and leave for firefighters, while Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cut short a visit to Brussels and returned to Athens to meet with the heads of the Fire Service and Civil Protection Agency.

Wildfires continued to burn out of control on Tuesday to the north and west of Athens, including a blaze near the resort town of Loutraki, where more homes were damaged and evacuations were expanded.

A police car blocks a road as the smoke from the wildfire engulfs the village of Agia Sotira, near Athens
A police car blocks a road as the smoke from the wildfire engulfs the village of Agia Sotira, near Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

In the fire-threatened town of Mandra, west of Athens, police ran through narrow streets to help residents into cars as the flames approached.

Earlier, police helped nuns leave a hilltop Orthodox Christian monastery that was also under threat.

Several smaller fires also broke out closer to the capital, where winds remained moderate but where scrub and forest land were dried out by extreme temperatures last week.

Authorities said sections of two motorways linking Athens to the western city of Corinth were closed to give firefighters better access to the fires and to stop the flames from approaching a major oil refinery.

Greece also activated a rapid mapping evaluation system, which uses EU satellite data to assess fire damage.

A second heatwave is expected on Thursday, with temperatures as high as 44C expected in central and southern parts of the country by the end of the week.