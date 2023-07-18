Alaskan volcano’s week-long eruption spews another massive ash cloud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alaskan volcano’s week-long eruption spews another massive ash cloud

By Press Association
This web camera image provided by the US Geological Survey shows a low-level ash plume from the Shishaldin Volcano (Alaska Volcano Observatory/US Geological Survey via AP)
An ongoing eruption of a remote volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands produced an ash cloud so large on Tuesday that warnings were sent to pilots about potentially dangerous conditions.

The ash cloud with an initial height of around 5.5 miles was drifting south-southeast from Shishaldin Volcano, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said.

The eruption was described as moderate with ashfall drifting towards the Pacific Ocean, creating a potential concern for air traffic or boats, said Matt Loewen, a research geologist with the US Geological Survey at the observatory.

The volcano is about 700 miles south-west of Anchorage and sits near the middle of Unimak Island.

A low-level ash plume from the Shishaldin Volcano
The island’s 65 or so residents live about 25 miles north-east of the volcano, in the community of False Pass.

Shishaldin Volcano began erupting on July 11.

A US coast guard overflight confirmed lava erupted the same day within the summit crater.

A significant explosion early on Friday produced an ash cloud that reached up to 7.5 miles and drifted south over the Pacific Ocean.

A second smaller explosion occurred later on Friday.

The volcano, one of the most active in the Aleutian arc, saw increased lava eruptions just after midnight on Tuesday, with no significant ash emissions, the observatory said.

That changed hours later with the ash cloud.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory due to the drifting ash cloud.

This web camera image provided by the US Geological Survey shows glowing lava erupting within the summit crater of Shishaldin around 12:30 a.m. AKDT, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, as seen from the WTUG webcam located NW of the volcano
Glowing lava erupting within the summit crater of Shishaldin (Alaska Volcano Observatory/US Geological Survey via AP)

Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an industrial abrasive.

The powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down.

Shishaldin is a symmetric cone with a base diameter of 10 miles, the observatory said.

The 660ft funnel-shaped crater often emits steam and an occasional amount of ash.

There have been at least 26 confirmed eruptions at Shishaldin Volcano since 1824.

Most are small, but the observatory said a 1999 eruption produced an ash cloud that reached 8.5 miles.