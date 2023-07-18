No fitness concerns over Declan Rice, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No fitness concerns over Declan Rice, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
Declan Rice trains with his new Arsenal team-mates in the United States (Simon Peach/PA).
Mikel Arteta allayed concerns over star signing Declan Rice’s fitness ahead of a potential first Arsenal appearance against the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder completed his British record £105million move from West Ham to the Emirates Stadium at the weekend.

Rice travelled with his new team-mates to the United States but was unable to train in Washington DC on Monday, working on an exercise bike by the pitch.

“We just wanted to manage him,” Arsenal boss Arteta said of the England international.

“Obviously a lot has happened to him in the last five or six days.

“He had a very hectic schedule and he had a few training sessions that went really good, but prior to that, he didn’t do much before he joined us.

“So we wanted to just manage him. He trained today with us. He was in good form and he’s fine.”

Declan Rice (left) trains with his new team-mates
Wednesday’s match kicks off Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the USA and Arteta is looking forward to facing the Wayne Rooney-coached All-Stars at Audi Field.

“It’s going to be a special, unpredictable game obviously because we are going to play and change a lot of players as well,” the Spaniard said.

“It’s great to be invited and be part of this and hopefully we can give something back to the fans to cheer.”