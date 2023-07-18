Michigan charges 16 Republicans accused of being fake electors for Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Michigan charges 16 Republicans accused of being fake electors for Donald Trump

By Press Association
Former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party Meshawn Maddock is among those charged (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)
Former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party Meshawn Maddock is among those charged (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

Michigan’s attorney general has filed charges against 16 Republicans accused of being fake electors for Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

Electors are people appointed to represent voters in presidential elections. The winner of the popular vote in each state determines which party’s electors are sent to the Electoral College, which meets in December after the election to certify the outcome.

The 16 people are accused of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite US President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Attorney general Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced that all 16 individuals would face eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery, which range from a potential five to 14 years in prison each.

Kathy Berden
Kathy Berden is a member of the Republican National Committee (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The group includes the head of the Republican National Committee’s chapter in Michigan, Kathy Berden, as well as the former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Meshawn Maddock and Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot.

“It would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organised effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election,” Ms Nessel said.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House after the charges were announced.

The group is alleged to have met inside the then-Michigan Republican Party headquarters on December 14, 2020, and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the qualified electors for then-US president Mr Trump. These false documents were then transmitted to Congress and the National Archives.

In January of last year, Ms Nessel asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

She alleged a “co-ordinated effort” among Republican parties in several battleground states, including Michigan, to push so-called alternate slates of electors with fake documents.

She said she wants federal authorities to make an evaluation for possible charges.

In seven battleground states, including Michigan, supporters of Mr Trump signed certificates that falsely stated he had won their states, not Mr Biden.

The fake certificates were ignored, but the attempt has been subject to investigations, including by the House of Representatives committee that investigated the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

False Electoral College certificates were also submitted declaring Mr Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.