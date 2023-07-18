Blair was urged to keep alive Ukraine’s EU hopes, records show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blair was urged to keep alive Ukraine’s EU hopes, records show

By Press Association
Tony Blair (Johnny Green/PA)
Tony Blair (Johnny Green/PA)

Prime minister Tony Blair was urged not to snuff out Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU amid hopes that it could form a “formidable barrier” to Russian expansionism, according to newly released official papers.

Files from the early 2000s released to the National Archives in Kew show UK officials found the Ukrainians were desperate to realise their “European vocation” but were depressed at the way they were “rubbished” in the West.

In what now seems like a highly prescient warning, the Ukrainians expressed concern that the US and the Europeans had “too rosy a view” of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In September, Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma wrote directly to Mr Blair appealing for his support in achieving their long-term goal of “full-scale European and Euro-Atlantic integration, including the full-fledged EU membership”.

In a handwritten postscript, he added: “Knowing you as a sincere friend of Ukraine, I pin great hopes on your personal support in this exceptionally important issue!”

Roger Liddle, Mr Blair’s main adviser on the issue, acknowledged that immediate membership of the EU or Nato was not on the cards, but urged the prime minister to engage.

“The Ukrainians want to build a special relationship with us, if only we would show more interest,” he wrote following talks in Crimea in July 2001.

“Strengthening Ukraine’s shaky democracy and economy increases stability on the EU’s future eastern borders and acts as a formidable barrier to any resurgence of Russian imperialism to the west.”

At a follow-up meeting at Chevening in December, Mr Liddle found the delegation from Kyiv in downbeat mood at their treatment by the West.

“The main Ukrainian pitch is to be given ‘associate membership’ of the EU,” he said.

“The Ukrainians are depressed however that most of Europe and the new US administration is running them down.

“We have too rosy a view of Putin (who according to them is a clever, presentable power politician, but no democratic hero). And we rubbish Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Britain’s ambassador to Kyiv, Roland Smith, expressed concern about a proposal by foreign secretary Jack Straw for the EU to offer Ukraine – along with Belarus and Moldova – “special neighbour status”.

He said the way the proposition was formulated appeared designed to deny them the right to aspire to full EU membership and he questioned why the prospect was being kept open for countries such as Bulgaria and Romania – which had not yet joined – but not Kyiv.

“Because the Ukrainians are not really Europeans? Because countries which were part of the Soviet Union for longer than the Baltic States were incurably infected with the Soviet mentality? Because Ukraine is simply too big? Because really we think that Ukraine ought to go back to Russia where she belongs?” he asked.

“It could sound as though the ultimate eastern boundary of the EU is finally being fixed and special neighbour status is for those on the wrong side.”