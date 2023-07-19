Thai court suspends prime minister candidate pending election law ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thai court suspends prime minister candidate pending election law ruling

By Press Association
Pita Limjaroenrat’s Move Forward Party has assembled an eight-party coalition (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
The Constitutional Court in Thailand has agreed to suspend Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, a leading candidate to become prime minister, from his duties as a member of parliament pending its ruling on whether he violated election law.

The court’s announcement came ahead of a likely second vote in parliament on whether to confirm Mr Pita as prime minister.

His party finished top in May’s general election and assembled an eight-party coalition that won 312 seats in the house of representatives.

But the coalition failed to win enough support in an initial vote last week from the non-elected, military-appointed senate, which votes together with the lower house to select the country’s head of government.

Pita Limjaroenrat
The court’s announcement would still allow Mr Pita’s nomination and selection as prime minister, at least until a ruling. But it also puts pressure on him to make way for another candidate, perhaps even before a second vote scheduled for Wednesday can be held.

Thailand’s state election commission had referred Mr Pita’s case to the court, saying there was evidence he had violated election law over his undeclared alleged ownership of media company shares, which candidates for the legislature are not allowed to have.

His supporters have challenged the commission’s conclusion on what is widely seen as a minor technical transgression at worst.

Mr Pita had been expected to have a last chance on Wednesday to get the country’s parliament to confirm him as the next prime minister after being rebuffed last week when he failed to get enough support from the senate, whose members made clear they would not vote for him because of his party’s platform.

A Move Forward Party supporter holding a poster of leader Pita Limjaroenrat
The party campaigned with a promise to try to amend a law that makes it illegal to defame, insult or threaten Thailand’s royal family. Critics say the law, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, is abused as a political weapon.

The senate’s members, along with the army and the courts, are considered to be the conservative royalist establishment’s bulwark against change.

Move Forward, whose agenda appealed to younger voters, also seeks reforms that would reduce the influence of the military, which has staged more than a dozen coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932, and big business monopolies.

Ahead of Wednesday’s session, Mr Pita posted a message on Twitter asking senators to apply the same principles they did in 2019, when they voted for the candidate of a military-backed coalition that held a majority of house seats.

He also accused some senators of using the controversial claim that he is undermining the monarchy as an excuse to reject his candidacy, when their actual reason is that they feel their own interests are threatened by his party’s broader reform agenda.