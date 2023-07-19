Daniel Morgan murder investigation marred by corruption, police chief admits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Morgan murder investigation marred by corruption, police chief admits

By Press Association
The investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan was ‘marred by a cycle of corruption, professional incompetence and defensiveness’, the Metropolitan Police has admitted (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan was “marred by a cycle of corruption, professional incompetence and defensiveness”, the Metropolitan Police have admitted.

Mr Morgan, a 37-year-old father-of-two, was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.

His attacker has never been caught.

A string of inquiries over the decades have unearthed allegations of corruption and led to accusations the Met put its reputation above finding the killer.

On Wednesday, the force and lawyers for Mr Morgan’s family said they have reached a “mutually satisfactory settlement” – after his relatives began legal action against the Met.

Both sides said details of the settlement are confidential, although The Times reported on Monday the force has agreed a £2 million payout.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a statement on Wednesday morning: “I unequivocally and unreservedly apologise for the failure of the Metropolitan Police Service to bring those responsible for the murder of Daniel Morgan to justice.

“From the earliest stages, his family have been repeatedly and inexcusably let down by the Metropolitan Police.

“This case has been marred by a cycle of corruption, professional incompetence and defensiveness that has repeated itself over and over again.”

Sir Mark said campaigning by Mr Morgan’s family exposed systemic failings in the organisation.

Mark Rowley
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley apologised to Daniel Morgan’s family (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I have met with the family and listened to vivid and moving accounts of the devastating impact those failings have had on their lives. They have explained how their trust in policing has been eroded,” he added.

Mr Morgan’s death is one of the longest-running and most notorious unsolved cases to have faced the Met.

Despite five police inquiries, an inquest and an eight-year independent inquiry, the force is no closer to bringing his killer to justice.

His family said in a statement: “The family of Daniel Morgan, deceased, proposed to bring civil claims arising out of his murder on March 10 1987 and the ensuing investigations into that murder against the Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

“As a result of a formal mediation process in July 2023, the parties were able to agree a mutually satisfactory settlement of the proposed claims, including an admission of liability on behalf of the commissioner in respect of the conduct of his officers in response to the murder.”

Daniel Morgan
Mr Morgan’s killer has never faced justice (Family handout/PA)

The initial investigation into Mr Morgan’s death in 1987 was heavily criticised. The murder scene was not searched and was left unguarded and there were no alibis sought for all the suspects.

A later probe by Hampshire Police, brought in to investigate amid fears of corruption, was compromised when a senior Met officer was appointed to work with the team.

In June 2021, an independent panel produced a scathing report which accused the Met of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.

Then, last March, a police watchdog found that the force had failed to learn lessons from the case and that the Met’s systems to combat corruption were not fit for purpose.

In renewed shame for the Met in May this year, documents relating to the inquiry into Mr Morgan’s death were found in a locked cabinet at New Scotland Yard that had not been used for several years.

Some 95 pages of material that should have been disclosed to the panel were discovered.

A further 71 pages that would have been provided to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) as part of its subsequent inspection were identified.