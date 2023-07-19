China prepares for naval drills with Russia in sign of continuing support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China prepares for naval drills with Russia in sign of continuing support

By Press Association
The exercise involves more than 10 ships and 30-plus aircraft, according to China’s Xinhua News Agency (Basilio Sepe/AP)
China has said it has dispatched navy ships in preparation for joint exercises with Russia’s sea forces, in a sign of Beijing’s continuing support for Moscow’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The move comes despite the growing economic and humanitarian repercussions of the 16-month-old air, sea and ground assault.

China claims to be neutral in the conflict, but has accused the US and its allies of provoking Russia and has maintained robust economic, diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow.

The exercise involves more than 10 ships and 30-plus aircraft, according to China’s Xinhua News Agency.

The ministry and Xinhua gave no details, but the exercises are believed to be set for parts of the Sea of Japan in coming days.

China has reliably backed Russia in opposing US condemnation of the Ukraine invasion in international forums, but says it will not provide arms to either side in the war.

The defence ministry said in a news release on Wednesday that Chinese ships had linked up with their Russian counterparts at midday.

These included the guided missile destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, the guided missile frigates Zaozhuang and Rizhao and the supply ship Taihu. The Chinese ships carried four helicopters, the report said.

Russian participants included the frigates Gromkiy and Otlichnyy, which have been hosting visitors for a week in the financial hub of Shanghai, China’s largest city and biggest port.

A pair of Russian navy ships are visiting China as the countries reaffirm their military ties amid the war in Ukraine.

The joint drills focus on ship-to-ship communications, manoeuvring in formation and maritime search and rescue, according to Chinese reports.

The visit follows a meeting in Beijing between China’s defence minister and the head of Russia’s navy, the first formal military talks between the friendly neighbours since a short-lived mutiny by the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

China has reassured Russia of its continued support since the uprising.

Minister of national defence Li Shangfu told Russian Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov that China hoped for increased exchanges, joint exercises and other forms of co-operation to help defence ties “reach a new level”, the Chinese defence ministry said.

China operates the world’s largest navy by number of hulls and vastly outstrips Russia’s navy in both size and technical ability.

The countries’ fleets have held a series of exercises and joint manoeuvres since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, as have their air forces.