Parents found guilty of causing death of five-month-old daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Parents found guilty of causing death of five-month-old daughter

By Press Association
Ava Mae Collard was found to have several injuries following her death in March 2020 (Staffordshire Police/PA)
Ava Mae Collard was found to have several injuries following her death in March 2020 (Staffordshire Police/PA)

A mother and father have been found guilty of causing the death of their five-month-old daughter.

Ava Mae Collard was found to have multiple rib, collarbone and femur fractures as well as severe trauma to the side of her head after she died on March 1 2020, Staffordshire Police said.

Her parents, Joshua Collard and Rebecca Grocott, said they did not know how the injuries were sustained and later denied harming her.

But, after a five-week trial at Stafford Crown Court, Collard, 30, and Grocott, 27, were found guilty on Tuesday of causing their daughter’s death and several other offences.

Rebecca Grocott, who appears to have a tattoo reading 'Ava' on her neck (Staffordshire Police/PA)
Rebecca Grocott, who appears to have a tattoo reading ‘Ava’ on her neck, was found guilty of causing her baby daughter’s death (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Detective Constable Emily Hanlon, of Staffordshire Police’s Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said: “This was a truly tragic case in which five-month-old Ava died as a result of the actions of two people who should have protected her.

“I would like to thank all of those involved in securing justice for Ava Mae.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with everyone affected by Ava Mae’s death.”

The trial heard that paramedics were called to the family home in Stone on February 27 2020, and they then called police to report that Ava Mae was in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics treated the baby in an ambulance but she later died in hospital.

Joshua Collard, 30, of Stone, Staffordshire (Staffordshire Police/PA)
Ava Mae’s father, Joshua Collard, had denied harming the five-month-old (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Following an investigation into her death and a post-mortem examination, her parents were arrested on March 25 2020.

Collard, of Stafford, and Grocott, of Stone, were found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child, causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child, and two counts of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child or young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

The pair will be sentenced at the same court on July 27.