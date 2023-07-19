Ulster Rugby agrees extension with Kingspan despite Grenfell Tower controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ulster Rugby agrees extension with Kingspan despite Grenfell Tower controversy

By Press Association
Kingspan holds the naming rights to Ulster Rugby’s stadium in Belfast (PA)
Kingspan holds the naming rights to Ulster Rugby’s stadium in Belfast (PA)

Ulster Rugby has agreed an extension to its on-shirt sponsorship deal with Kingspan – despite controversy over the firm’s products being used in Grenfell Tower.

Some 72 people died in a fire at the west London tower block in 2017.

A group representing survivors and bereaved relatives accused Ulster Rugby of “showing absolute disrespect” for those impacted by the tragedy.

Ulster Rugby Stadium graffiti
Graffiti on the wall and entrance gates of Ulster Rugby Stadium in Belfast (PA)

The Irish insulation firm is Ulster Rugby’s shirt sponsor and also holds naming rights to its home stadium in Ravenhill, south Belfast.

In a statement, Ulster Rugby confirmed the extension, “which will see Kingspan remain on the senior men’s jersey, and selected leisurewear, for the upcoming season”.

It said: “The Irish-owned business has an existing 10-year contract with the club until the end of the 2023/24 season for the naming rights of Kingspan Stadium.”

The Grenfell Inquiry into the blaze previously heard evidence criticising Kingspan’s business practices.

But Kingspan has insisted its K15 insulation product made up just 5% of the insulation in the tower block and was used without its recommendation.

It also said the exterior cladding, which it did not make, was deemed by the inquiry to be the “principal reason” for the fire’s rapid spread.

In a statement, the Grenfell United committee said: “Today’s announcement shows an absolute disrespect for all those affected by the Grenfell tragedy.

“We have met with Jonny Petrie (Ulster Rugby chief executive) and his team multiple times during their previous sponsorship deal.

“We urged him and the board to cut all ties with Kingspan, including sharing with them a large file of evidence from the public inquiry.

“This same evidence was enough for Mercedes to cut ties with Kingspan for their Formula One team in 2021.

“Instead, Ulster Rugby have decided to disregard these facts, and not just cut previous ties, but to extend their deal.”

The group urged supporters of Ulster Rugby to stand with them in demanding the club reverse the sponsorship decision.

The UK Government wrote to Ulster Rugby in 2021 to ask it to reconsider its relationship with Kingspan while the inquiry continues.

In 2022, protesters demonstrated outside the team’s stadium to demand the club severs ties with the company.

And earlier this year, police launched an investigation after graffiti referencing Grenfell Tower was painted on the Kingspan stadium.

In 2021, Formula One team Mercedes announced it had ended its sponsorship deal with Kingspan, saying it was “not appropriate” to continue.