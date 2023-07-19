Vole holds up work on £121 million bridge project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vole holds up work on £121 million bridge project

By Press Association
Voles are protected in law (Ben Birchall/PA)
A £121 million bridge project that was initially held up by an unexploded Second World War bomb has faced further delay – from a vole.

Builders found evidence of the small rodents near the third river crossing that is under construction in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk and work was temporarily halted.

While a “potential burrow” was identified, no voles were found and work was allowed to continue, Norfolk County Council said.

Voles are protected in law, under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and it is an offence to kill, injure or take them.

It is also an offence to disturb them in a place used for shelter or protection, or to damage, destroy or obstruct access to such a place.

The infrastructure project, named the Herring Bridge, previously faced delay in February when a 250kg bomb was found.

The device detonated while work to defuse it was ongoing, with locals reporting that they felt buildings shake and that some car windows were broken, but nobody was injured.

Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, told a Norfolk County Council meeting on Tuesday: “The bridge was obviously held up by a couple of things that went on.

“One is obviously a bomb, and that held things up for at least 10 days because things had to be reinstituted after that.

“And believe it or not we had a visit from a vole, which are more highly protected than bats, and we had to find him a new home before work could continue.

“So unfortunately there’s about two or three weeks it was held back.”

He had been asked when the bridge was due to open, and replied: “I’m reliably informed around about September time the bridge will be open and operating.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “We have always been aware of the presence of voles around the site perimeter and have managed our work in accordance with the relevant legislation.

“A potential burrow was recently identified in a new area close to where we were working so we took measures to protect it by creating an exclusion zone and called in ecological experts but no voles were found and no further action was required.”