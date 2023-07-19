China looks to Kissinger meeting to improve strained relations with US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China looks to Kissinger meeting to improve strained relations with US

By Press Association
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger met with a Chinese state councillor in Beijing (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China via AP)
China has looked to a meeting with former US national security adviser and secretary of state Henry Kissinger to revive positive momentum between the two countries amid a steep downturn in relations.

Mr Kissinger, 100, met on Wednesday with the ruling Communist Party’s diplomat Wang Yi, who said it was “impossible” to transform, encircle or contain China, reiterating top Chinese leaders’ statements on what they say the US is trying to do based on differences over trade, technology, Taiwan and China’s human rights record.

Mr Kissinger held talks on Tuesday with defence minister Li Shangfu, who is barred from visiting the US over arms sales he oversaw with Russia.

Former secretary of state Henry Kissinger, left, meets with Chinese state councillor Wang Yi in Beijing
China’s defence ministry quoted Mr Li as praising the role Mr Kissinger played in opening up China/US relations in the early 1970s, but said bilateral ties had hit a low point because of “some people on the American side who are not willing to meet China halfway”.

US leaders say they have no such intentions, but seek only frank dialogue and fair competition in the economic sector.

China broke off some mid and high-level contacts with the Biden administration last August, including over climate issues, to show its anger with then-house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

China claims the island as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, threatening to draw the US into a major conflict in a region crucial to the global economy.

The Chinese have praised the role Mr Kissinger played in opening up China/US relations in the early 1970s (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China via AP)

Contacts have only slowly been restored and China continues to refuse to restart dialogue between the People’s Liberation Army, the party’s military branch, and the US department of defence.

Mr Kissinger’s visit coincides with that of US President Joe Biden’s top climate envoy John Kerry, the third senior Biden administration official in recent weeks to travel to China for meetings with their counterparts following Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The wave of US diplomacy has yet to be reciprocated by China, which has its own list of concessions it wants from Washington.

Serving US officials, including Mr Kerry, say they will not be offering any such deals to Beijing.