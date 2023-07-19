Parents and grandmother accused of ‘tampering’ with woman’s medical equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents and grandmother accused of ‘tampering’ with woman’s medical equipment

By Press Association
A a sign outside a Court of Protection building in London. Healthcare bosses have accused the parents and grandmother of a woman who suffers from a rare degenerative neurological condition of “tampering” with medical equipment. PA/Nick Ansell
Healthcare bosses have accused the parents and grandmother of a woman with a rare degenerative neurological condition of “tampering” with medical equipment.

They said the relatives messed with tubes and equipment settings and put the woman, who is in her late 20s and lives in a specialist unit, at risk by “interfering during her medical care”.

Lawyers representing an integrated care board with responsibilities for the woman’s treatment have asked a judge in a specialist court to make findings.

Mr Justice Hayden is overseeing a hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges analyse issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions for themselves, at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London.

The judge suggested the litigation is unusual, telling Wednesday’s hearing: “In 10 years I have never had to try a case like this in the Court of Protection.”

He ruled that neither the woman, the unit where she is being treated nor the care board involved can be identified in media reports.

The parents and grandmother dispute the allegations and have accused staff at the unit of “failing to care” for the woman “properly”.

Mr Justice Hayden was told the woman’s father made “covert recordings” without the knowledge of staff at the unit.

Lawyers said more than “24 hours’ worth of covert recordings” had been disclosed by the woman’s father.

Relatives accused of tampering
Mr Justice Hayden is overseeing a hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges analyse issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to take decisions for themselves, at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London (PA)

Thirteen months ago, Mr Justice Hayden bound the parents and grandmother to the terms of a “behavioural framework” after bosses at a hospital where the woman was previously treated raised concerns about clinical staff being spoken to in an “intimidating way”.

The judge said, in a ruling published in June 2022, the order was aimed at putting in place “clear boundaries” to “manage the family’s behaviour”.

After considering the woman’s case at an earlier Court of Protection hearing, he said “injunctive relief” was needed.