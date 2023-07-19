Putin to skip upcoming summit because of ICC arrest warrant, says South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin to skip upcoming summit because of ICC arrest warrant, says South Africa

By Press Association
Russian president Vladimir Putin has been indicted for war crimes over the abduction of children from Ukraine (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the Brics economic summit in Johannesburg next month, the office of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

The decision means South Africa will not face the dilemma of whether it should carry out an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against the Russian leader.

South Africa is a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC and would have been obliged under that to arrest Mr Putin, although the country had given strong hints that it was likely it would not have executed the arrest warrant.

But Wednesday’s announcement allows South Africa to avoid the problem and comes after Mr Ramaphosa spoke with Mr Putin by telephone in recent days.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa had spoken with Vladimir Putin by telephone (Ramil Sitdikov/Photo host Agency RIA Novosti via AP)

The decision for Mr Putin not to attend was by “mutual agreement”, Mr Ramaphosa’s office said. Russia would instead be represented at the August 22-24 summit by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Brics economic bloc is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South Africa had invited the leaders of the other four countries to the summit before Mr Putin’s arrest warrant was issued by the ICC in March.

The announcement brings to an end months of speculation over whether Mr Putin was going to travel to South Africa.

Mr Putin has not travelled to any country that is a signatory to the ICC treaty since he was indicted for war crimes over the abduction of children from Ukraine.