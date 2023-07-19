Upper house of Russian parliament approves ban on gender changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Upper house of Russian parliament approves ban on gender changes

By Press Association
Russia’s crackdown on LGBT+ people started a decade ago when President Vladimir Putin first proclaimed a focus on ‘traditional family values’ (AP)
Russia’s crackdown on LGBT+ people started a decade ago when President Vladimir Putin first proclaimed a focus on ‘traditional family values’ (AP)

The upper house of Russia’s parliament has unanimously approved a Bill outlawing gender-affirming procedures, sending the measure to President Vladimir Putin to be signed into law.

The move extends the Kremlin’s drive to protect what it views as the country’s traditional values.

The Bill, which had already been approved in the lower house, bans any “medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person”, as well as changing one’s gender in official documents and public records.

The only exception will be medical intervention to treat congenital anomalies.

It also annuls marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

Lawmakers portray the measure as protecting Russia from “the western anti-family ideology”, with some describing gender transitioning as “pure satanism”.

Russia’s crackdown on LGBT+ people started a decade ago when Mr Putin first proclaimed a focus on “traditional family values”, supported by the Russian Orthodox Church.

In 2013, the Kremlin adopted legislation that banned any public endorsement of “non-traditional sexual relations” among minors. In 2020, Mr Putin pushed through a constitutional reform that outlawed same-sex marriage.