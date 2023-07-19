Varadkar to stress morale boost EU accession could offer to Ukraine’s soldiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Varadkar to stress morale boost EU accession could offer to Ukraine’s soldiers

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, left, with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of a joint news briefing at Horodetskyi House in Kyiv, Ukraine (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he will reiterate the importance of Ukraine’s accession to the EU after President Volodymyr Zelensky told him the process would help build soldiers’ morale.

The Taoiseach had said that Ireland was supporting Ukraine by offering training, as well as financial support for non-lethal materials, and political support for Ukraine’s cause.

Mr Varadkar told reporters at a press conference in Kyiv that Ireland’s stance as a neutral country and as a non-Nato member gives an advantage when stating that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an aggressive, imperialistic attack, rather than a row between the West and Russia.

He said: “We’ve been among the strongest supporters in the European Union of tough sanctions against Russia, and indeed against Belarus, and we’re among the strongest supporters of Ukraine becoming a candidate country for EU membership.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, bottom left, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, during a meeting at Horodetskyi House in Kyiv, Ukraine
“The next step – which we believe should happen before the end of the year – is the opening of negotiations so that Ukraine can continue on its European path.

“One thing that President Zelensky said to me which really struck me is that move can really help build morale for soldiers who are fighting on the ground, on the front line, to know that they’re fighting for a European future, but that Europe believes that is their future too.

“That’s something I’ll definitely take back to my colleagues.”

Mr Varadkar said he had used that “credibility” in speaking with leaders from Latin America about support for Ukraine, and pledged to do the same with the heads of government in African countries.

He also said that the five million euros in humanitarian funding announced on Wednesday is in addition to more than 100 million euros committed by Ireland already.

Infrastructure, such as electricity grid and water purification equipment, is also being offered by Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland was also helping to train Ukrainian soldiers to de-mine areas, which Mr Zelensky called a “priority” for his country, as well as providing training in military medicine.

Around 30 Defence Forces personnel were involved in training Ukrainian soldiers in how to clear a former battlefield of explosives once it falls behind the front line.