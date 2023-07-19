Varadkar to stress morale boost EU accession could offer to Ukraine’s soldiers

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he will reiterate the importance of Ukraine’s accession to the EU after President Volodymyr Zelensky told him the process would help build soldiers’ morale.

The Taoiseach had said that Ireland was supporting Ukraine by offering training, as well as financial support for non-lethal materials, and political support for Ukraine’s cause.

Mr Varadkar told reporters at a press conference in Kyiv that Ireland’s stance as a neutral country and as a non-Nato member gives an advantage when stating that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an aggressive, imperialistic attack, rather than a row between the West and Russia.

He said: “We’ve been among the strongest supporters in the European Union of tough sanctions against Russia, and indeed against Belarus, and we’re among the strongest supporters of Ukraine becoming a candidate country for EU membership.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, bottom left, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, during a meeting at Horodetskyi House in Kyiv, Ukraine (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

“The next step – which we believe should happen before the end of the year – is the opening of negotiations so that Ukraine can continue on its European path.

“One thing that President Zelensky said to me which really struck me is that move can really help build morale for soldiers who are fighting on the ground, on the front line, to know that they’re fighting for a European future, but that Europe believes that is their future too.

“That’s something I’ll definitely take back to my colleagues.”

Mr Varadkar said he had used that “credibility” in speaking with leaders from Latin America about support for Ukraine, and pledged to do the same with the heads of government in African countries.

He also said that the five million euros in humanitarian funding announced on Wednesday is in addition to more than 100 million euros committed by Ireland already.

Infrastructure, such as electricity grid and water purification equipment, is also being offered by Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland was also helping to train Ukrainian soldiers to de-mine areas, which Mr Zelensky called a “priority” for his country, as well as providing training in military medicine.

Around 30 Defence Forces personnel were involved in training Ukrainian soldiers in how to clear a former battlefield of explosives once it falls behind the front line.