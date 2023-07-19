Kenya police open fire on activists protesting against new taxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kenya police open fire on activists protesting against new taxes

By Press Association
Protesters throw rocks at police during clashes next to a cloud of teargas in the Kibera area of Nairobi (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Protesters throw rocks at police during clashes next to a cloud of teargas in the Kibera area of Nairobi (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Police in Kenya have opened fire on protesters in clashes that left at least 12 people injured on Wednesday.

Kenya’s political opposition had organised demonstrations calling for the government of Kenyan President William Ruto to lower the cost of living.

The opposition called for three days of nationwide protests aimed at forcing the president to repeal a finance law imposing new taxes. Mr Ruto had vowed that no protests would take place, saying he would take opposition leader Raila Odinga “head-on”.

Four protesters were injured in the Mathare area of the capital, Nairobi, according to a police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Associated Press witnessed one man shot in the shoulder and two others shot in the leg in Mathare.

In Nairobi’s Kangemi area, health records worker Alvin Sikuku told the AP that two young men had been brought into the Eagle Nursing Home clinic. “Police are using live bullets,” he said.

Riot police during clashes with protesters
Riot police during clashes with protesters (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

One man was shot in the back and severely wounded and the other was shot in the leg. “We don’t yet know if they were protesting or just walking by,” Mr Sikuku said.

In the city of Nakuru, Nakuru Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent James Waweru confirmed that four people came in with gunshot wounds, two of them shot in the abdomen, one in the chest and another one in the leg. A fifth person had been cut and wounded.

The opposition condemned the arrests of seven elected leaders and two close associates of Odinga, calling it a “desperate attempt” by the Ruto administration to paralyse the opposition.

Businesses and schools in Nairobi were closed as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters.

Demonstrations were reported in several other parts of the country including the western counties of Kisumu, Migori and Kisii where the opposition enjoys huge support.

Protesters in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya
Protesters in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Police had said the protests were illegal as no permit had been issued, but the right to peaceful protests is enshrined in the Kenyan constitution.

Last week’s protests killed at least 10 people, according to watchdogs, with a police officer confirming at least six to the AP. Many others were injured, including 53 children who went into shock after tear gas was thrown inside their school compound.

Religious leaders have called for dialogue between the government and the opposition to end the protests. Catholic bishops issued a statement reiterating that “no further blood should be shed” and urged the president to repeal the newly-passed Finance Act.

The law has raised the price of fuel to its highest level as the government implements a doubling of value added tax on petroleum products to 16%. The prices have taken effect despite a court order suspending the implementation of the controversial new taxes.

A Nairobi resident, Wycliffe Onyango, said his entire earnings are spent on food. “Right now there is no work going on. We are suffering. I plead with the government to deal with the cost of living,” he added.

The International Monetary Fund this week called the law’s approval a “crucial” step towards reducing Kenya’s debt vulnerabilities.

Western envoys from 13 countries issued a joint statement calling for dialogue and expressed concern over the loss of lives and destruction of property.

The Kenya Medical Association said its members had attended to “hundreds of injured Kenyans and witnessed tens of fatalities” as a result of protests in recent months, and access to health facilities was limited for patients and workers, leading to increased mortality.

Human Rights Watch urged political leaders to stop labelling protesters as “terrorists” and respect the right to peaceful protests. The group also called out the police for using force and live bullets to confront protesters.