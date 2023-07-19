Man has first haircut for 41 months to make wigs for young cancer patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man has first haircut for 41 months to make wigs for young cancer patients

By Press Association
Stuart Hughes, who works for Network Rail in Birmingham, with the 10 18-inch ponytails he grew to make wigs for young cancer patients (Network Rail/PA)
A man has had his hair cut for the first time since the first Covid-19 lockdown to help children with cancer.

Stuart Hughes had been growing his hair for 41 months so it could be used to make wigs.

Mr Hughes, a senior programme manager for Network Rail in Birmingham, had his hair gathered into 10 ponytails which were 18 inches long.

After being cut by the team at Cloud Nine Hair Design in Shirley, West Midlands, on Friday, the ponytails will now be donated to Hereford-based charity The Little Princess Trust.

Mr Hughes, 46, said: “I have never had long hair before, and during the first lockdown I just thought I would let it grow out a bit longer than usual.

“As time went by a number of people said that if I ever get my hair cut I should donate it, so I looked into it.

“The biggest demand is for hair over 12 inches long so I was delighted to have 10 ponytails around 18 inches long cut off last Friday.

“Whilst I may miss the long hair a little bit, I am really pleased that it will go to someone for whom it will make a really positive difference.”

Mr Hughes before and after his first haircut in 41 months (Network Rail/PA)
Mr Hughes also aimed to raise the £550 needed to make the wigs but has now raised more than £1,100 in an online fundraiser.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children who have lost their own through cancer treatment or conditions such as alopecia.

It has provided wigs to more than 15,000 young people since being formed in 2005 and is one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the country.

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of the charity, said: “We are so pleased Stuart decided to donate his incredible lockdown locks to us.

“His lengthy hair and phenomenal fundraising will be a huge help to us as we continue to provide more and more wigs to children and young people with hair loss.”

The additional money from Mr Hughes’ fundraiser will also be donated to the charity to make more wigs for children who need them.