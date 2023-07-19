Man has first haircut for 41 months to make wigs for young cancer patients

A man has had his hair cut for the first time since the first Covid-19 lockdown to help children with cancer.

Stuart Hughes had been growing his hair for 41 months so it could be used to make wigs.

Mr Hughes, a senior programme manager for Network Rail in Birmingham, had his hair gathered into 10 ponytails which were 18 inches long.

After being cut by the team at Cloud Nine Hair Design in Shirley, West Midlands, on Friday, the ponytails will now be donated to Hereford-based charity The Little Princess Trust.

Mr Hughes, 46, said: “I have never had long hair before, and during the first lockdown I just thought I would let it grow out a bit longer than usual.

“As time went by a number of people said that if I ever get my hair cut I should donate it, so I looked into it.

“The biggest demand is for hair over 12 inches long so I was delighted to have 10 ponytails around 18 inches long cut off last Friday.

“Whilst I may miss the long hair a little bit, I am really pleased that it will go to someone for whom it will make a really positive difference.”

Stuart Hughes before and after his first haircut for 41 months (Network Rail/PA)

Mr Hughes also aimed to raise the £550 needed to make the wigs but has now raised more than £1,100 in an online fundraiser.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children who have lost their own through cancer treatment or conditions such as alopecia.

It has provided wigs to more than 15,000 young people since being formed in 2005 and is one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the country.

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of the charity, said: “We are so pleased Stuart decided to donate his incredible lockdown locks to us.

“His lengthy hair and phenomenal fundraising will be a huge help to us as we continue to provide more and more wigs to children and young people with hair loss.”

The additional money from Mr Hughes’ fundraiser will also be donated to the charity to make more wigs for children who need them.