It was great – Donny van de Beek returns from injury to score winner for Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

It was great – Donny van de Beek returns from injury to score winner for Man Utd

By Press Association
Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Donny van de Beek celebrated a “big moment” after the Manchester United midfielder returned from a long-term knee injury to score the winner in a 1-0 pre-season victory over Lyon at Murrayfield.

The Netherlands international had not played since suffering a knee problem in United’s win at Bournemouth on January 3.

He has struggled to establish himself since arriving at Old Trafford from Ajax, where he played under United boss Erik ten Hag, in the summer of 2020 and has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils this summer.

“It was great. My first game after six months. I don’t have to tell you after such an injury, such a mentally difficult period for me and my family, to be back on the pitch was great and it is nice if you score a goal,” Van de Beek told MUTV.

Van de Beek scored the only goal of the game
Donny Van de Beek scored the only goal of the game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It is amazing because I have been looking forward to this moment for months. I know it is just a friendly game but for me it is a big moment.”

United started brightly with three big chances inside five minutes, with Antony denied by Anthony Lopes before Amad Diallo dragged a shot wide and had another parried away by the Lyon goalkeeper.

Van de Beek was one of 11 changes made at half-time and his goal came just four minutes later as he latched on to youngster Dan Gore’s chipped cross from the right to volley first time into the top corner.

Jonny Evans played the second half for United having returned to the club on a short-term deal.

Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with United
Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with United (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 35-year-old academy graduate, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford before leaving in 2015, will join the squad on their pre-season tour of the USA.

“He came to train with us, to work on his fitness and not all the players are in – internationals are out, still having their break – so I thought it was a good idea to help each other out,” Ten Hag said. “Jonny can work on his fitness and he can help us out.

“The level, we know he is a really experienced player but also a very good person, a big personality and I think he has big authority as well. He will help the young players especially. It is a benefit for both sides.”

After the match, Ten Hag added: “You can see he is a fine character, he is a leader. He understands football. He really contributed to the good performance of the team in the second half.”