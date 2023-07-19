BBC staff in Cairo finish strike demanding equal pay with Middle East colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC staff in Cairo finish strike demanding equal pay with Middle East colleagues

By Press Association
BBC staff in Egypt are demanding equal pay with their Middle East colleagues amid soaring inflation in the country (PA)
BBC staff in Cairo have concluded their three-day strike for equal pay with colleagues across the Middle East but threatened future collective action if their demands are not met.

During a news conference outside the BBC’s office in the Egyptian capital, Khaled el-Balshy, the spokesperson for the strikers and the head of Egypt’s journalism union, reiterated the employees’ demand for salaries paid in US dollars or a significant pay rise in the local currency.

The three-day strike began on Monday and included 75 staff members from the BBC Cairo office who said they were seeking the same pay conditions as other BBC employees in the region, including in Beirut and Istanbul.

Mr el-Balshy said the disparity amounted “to clear discrimination”. As he spoke, dozens of Cairo staff members stood behind him carrying posters with the words “double standards” written on them.

“This (discrepancy) appears in different shapes, either in the paying of salaries here and in Beirut, or in how they deal with a similar crisis that happened in Turkey,” the union leader said.

Egypt is in the midst of spiralling economic crises, with soaring inflation and a depreciating currency. Over the last 12 months, the Egyptian pound has lost over 50% of its value against the dollar, with annual inflation reaching 36.8% in June, up from 33.7% recorded in May.

In a statement, the BBC’s headquarters in London said it had planned on “increasing salaries by 27% between March and July” to mitigate inflation and was continuing to engage with the Cairo staff “to find a resolution whilst acting within our market pay policy, which is applied consistently”.

Mr el-Balshy said a 27% pay rise was inadequate given Egypt’s economic situation. He said that staff from the BBC’s Beirut office are paid in dollars, while the broadcasting company’s employees in Turkey won a large pay increase after a strike in 2022.

Both Turkey and Lebanon have been rocked by economic turmoil in recent years.

Egypt’s economy is reeling from years of government austerity measures, the coronavirus pandemic and fallout from the Ukraine war. The North African nation is a top wheat importer from Russia and Ukraine.

“We are standing in front of (further) legal escalation. We will contact different parties and will raise up our voice,” Mr el-Balshey said. He did not specify which parties or whether future escalation would amount to another strike.