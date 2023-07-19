Inter Milan sign Juan Cuadrado on one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inter Milan sign Juan Cuadrado on one-year deal

By Press Association
Juan Cuadrado has stayed in Italy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Inter Milan have announced the signing of former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado.

The 35-year-old has joined Inter on a one-year deal after arriving at the San Siro on a free transfer.

Cuadrado was a free agent following the end of his Juventus contract this summer, after a successful spell at the club in which he won 11 trophies in eight years.

Cuadrado has also had spells in Italy with Udinese, Lecce and Fiorentina and made the move to Juve in 2017 permanent following a two-year loan spell from Chelsea.

“I’m delighted and would like to thank God for this opportunity. For me, it’s an honour to be here at one of the biggest teams in Europe. I’m happy,” Cuadrado told the Inter website.

“I had many offers, but Italy is a second home for me. My family is very attached to this country, and there was the opportunity to stay here and play for a big team with a fantastic history.

“I chose Inter because we all know what they represent on a global level. The important thing is for my family and I to feel good. We had the opportunity to remain in a place that, for us, is home. It’ll definitely be the best choice.”