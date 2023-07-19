More than 100,000 appointments cancelled due to latest strike by junior doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 100,000 appointments cancelled due to latest strike by junior doctors

By Press Association
Thousands of hospital appointments had to be rescheduled during the latest strike action by junior doctors (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than 100,000 hospital appointments and procedures in England were cancelled due to the latest strike by junior doctors, figures show.

Some 101,977 inpatient and outpatient appointments had to be rescheduled as a result of the industrial action that took place from July 13 to 18.

A further 1,160 mental health and learning disability appointments were rescheduled, along with 186 appointments at community hospitals, meaning a total of 103,323 appointments did not take place.

The figures are likely to underestimate the true scale of disruption, which was part of a long-running dispute over pay, as not all NHS trusts were able to supply data for publication by NHS England.

The number of inpatient and outpatient hospital appointments cancelled since the current spell of industrial action began in December 2022 now stands at 698,813.

Together with additional cancellations in mental health, learning disability and community settings, the overall cumulative total has now passed 750,000.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “These figures show the huge ongoing impact of industrial action for patients and their families, and the scale of disruption is likely to be even greater, with many services avoiding scheduling appointments for strike days.

“We are continuing to see a massive cumulative impact on NHS services and our hard-working staff as they do all they can to maintain safe patient services while tackling a record backlog.

“Ahead of strikes tomorrow, people should continue to use 999 for life-threatening situations, and for everything else, use 111 online or community services such as GPs or pharmacies.”

Thousands of consultants across England will begin a 48-hour strike over pay at 7am on Thursday.

Health leaders have warned that planned care will come to a “virtual standstill”, with senior medics providing only emergency Christmas Day-style cover.