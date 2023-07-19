Leo Varadkar meets Ukrainian actor in Kyiv after Dublin assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leo Varadkar meets Ukrainian actor in Kyiv after Dublin assault

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) shakes hands with actor Oleksandr Hrekov, during a visit to Lesya Ukrainka Theatre following a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) shakes hands with actor Oleksandr Hrekov, during a visit to Lesya Ukrainka Theatre following a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told a Ukrainian actor in Kyiv who was assaulted in Dublin last month that he is “sorry for what happened”.

Oleksandr Hrekov was attacked in Dublin city centre shortly after performing at the city’s Abbey Theatre.

He was part of a Kyiv theatre company that had travelled to Dublin to put on a production of Translations by Irish playwright Brian Friel.

The actor required stitches in hospital after what Ireland’s national theatre called an “unprovoked, random act of mindless violence”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visit to Kyiv
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) meets actor Oleksandr Hrekov (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Mr Varadkar visited the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre company in Kyiv on his visit to the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday.

They performed a song for the Taoiseach before presenting him with a copy of Translations signed by the cast.

Mr Varadkar then spoke to Mr Hrekov, shaking his hand and enquiring about his well-being since the assault.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visit to Kyiv
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with actors during a visit to Lesya Ukrainka Theatre following a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

He asked if the actor was doing OK, to which Mr Hrekov replied, through a translator: “Yes, everything is fine, everything is perfect.”

The Taoiseach said: “I’m sorry for what happened. Dublin is my home town, but sometimes not 100% safe, unfortunately.”

The young actor’s reply was: “All places are like that.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visit to Kyiv
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar chats to actor Oleksandr Hrekov (PA/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

At the time of the attack, the production of Translations in the Abbey Theatre was described by culture minister Catherine Martin as “an expression of the solidarity of the Irish people with the people of Ukraine”.

Mr Varadkar told the Kyiv theatre company that he hoped the group’s performances at the Abbey could continue.

“Perhaps we can have an Irish company come here and perform here as well,” he told performers at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre company.

“We were talking about this earlier, but I know from our history theatre and art was a very important part of our national identity, because we were part of the United Kingdom and we were almost overwhelmed by English culture.

“Art and music and language and theatre was very important for us in protecting our Irish identity and I know in Ukraine you are fighting now to affirm your identity as a nation, and I think the arts is a very important part of that too.”