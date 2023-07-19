Wayne Rooney backs Declan Rice to be ‘leader’ for Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Wayne Rooney backs Declan Rice to be ‘leader’ for Arsenal

By Press Association
Declan Rice has joined Arsenal from West Ham (Simon Peach/PA)
Declan Rice has joined Arsenal from West Ham (Simon Peach/PA)

England great Wayne Rooney believes Declan Rice will prove a “huge player” and key leader for title-chasing Arsenal.

The 24-year-old midfielder completed his £105million switch from West Ham to the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, signing a long-term deal with the north London club.

Rice immediately jetted off with his new team-mates to Washington DC, where Arsenal kick-off their US pre-season tour against the Major League Soccer All-Stars.

DC United boss Rooney is managing the hosts and believes Mikel Arteta’s men have secured a vital figure as they look to win the Premier League.

“I think could be the one who could… well, he has to be the leader now, really, I think of that Arsenal team,” he told the PA news agency.

“I saw Frank Lampard saying he felt Declan could be the Chelsea captain for the next 10 years if he went there.

“I think he can do that (for Arsenal) and he seems to have that character and I believe he will be a huge player for Arsenal.”

Rooney knows a thing or two about expectation after big-money moves but flourished rather than wilted after joining Manchester United from Everton in 2004.

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid this summer
Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid this summer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The 37-year-old expects the same from Rice and fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who last month completed his move to Real Madrid for an initial £88.5m rising to a possible £115m.

Asked how much he would gone for in an era of eye-watering transfer fees, Rooney said with a laugh: “It’s crazy, isn’t it? Yes, it’s mad.

“The money players are getting sold for now is crazy and I suppose that’s where the value is nowadays.

“I think someday it’s got to just crash because it can’t keep going that way but that is what the value is and good luck to the two of them.

Rooney has backed Rice to thrive
Rooney has backed Rice to thrive (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“They are obviously two different type of players. Bellingham is very good athletically, a box-to-box midfielder, more attacking.

“Declan Rice is a powerful lad when he drives with the ball and also defensively and tactically he is very aware.

“I think they are two different players but both with a huge future. The moves for the two of them are probably the right ones for them.”