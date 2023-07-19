Wayne Rooney backs Declan Rice to be ‘leader’ for Arsenal

England great Wayne Rooney believes Declan Rice will prove a “huge player” and key leader for title-chasing Arsenal.

The 24-year-old midfielder completed his £105million switch from West Ham to the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, signing a long-term deal with the north London club.

Rice immediately jetted off with his new team-mates to Washington DC, where Arsenal kick-off their US pre-season tour against the Major League Soccer All-Stars.

DC United boss Rooney is managing the hosts and believes Mikel Arteta’s men have secured a vital figure as they look to win the Premier League.

“I think could be the one who could… well, he has to be the leader now, really, I think of that Arsenal team,” he told the PA news agency.

“I saw Frank Lampard saying he felt Declan could be the Chelsea captain for the next 10 years if he went there.

“I think he can do that (for Arsenal) and he seems to have that character and I believe he will be a huge player for Arsenal.”

Rooney knows a thing or two about expectation after big-money moves but flourished rather than wilted after joining Manchester United from Everton in 2004.

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid this summer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The 37-year-old expects the same from Rice and fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who last month completed his move to Real Madrid for an initial £88.5m rising to a possible £115m.

Asked how much he would gone for in an era of eye-watering transfer fees, Rooney said with a laugh: “It’s crazy, isn’t it? Yes, it’s mad.

“The money players are getting sold for now is crazy and I suppose that’s where the value is nowadays.

“I think someday it’s got to just crash because it can’t keep going that way but that is what the value is and good luck to the two of them.

Rooney has backed Rice to thrive (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“They are obviously two different type of players. Bellingham is very good athletically, a box-to-box midfielder, more attacking.

“Declan Rice is a powerful lad when he drives with the ball and also defensively and tactically he is very aware.

“I think they are two different players but both with a huge future. The moves for the two of them are probably the right ones for them.”