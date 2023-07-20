What the papers say – July 20

New proposed laws that could strip the licences off banks and the drop in inflation feature among a number of stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail report on the pressure by Conservative MPs on NatWest after Nigel Farage’s bank accounts with Coutts were closed.

The Daily Telegraph

The Times

The Daily Express says “prices must drop now” as inflation rates fell to their lowest level in a year.

The i reports on the inflation rates, saying despite the drop, interest rates are expected to increase to 5.25% in two weeks.

Thursday's front page: Interest rate hike to 5.25% in two weeks forecast, after inflation falls

And the Financial Times also features the drop in the latest inflation figures.

Financial Times UK edition Thursday July 20

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror urges Rishi Sunak to take act on knife crime after the mum of a murdered 16-year-old boy demands action.

Tory MPs fear that byelection results could be a “damning verdict” on Mr Sunak’s ability to win the majority of voters at the next election, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 19 July 2023: Revealed: soaring toll of 28,000 convictions for Covid breaches

The Independent continues its campaign to help the Afghan hero pilot who faces deportation to Rwanda, with Joe Biden saying Afghan veterans who supported the US will be cared for.

The Independent

The Sun says TV Star Aled Jones was robbed of a £17,000 Rolex watch by a “machete wielding thug” near his home in London.

The Sun

Metro leads with the Met Police Commissioner’s apology to the family of Daniel Morgan over their “botched investigation” into his murder.

Metro: £2M JUSTICE FOR DANIEL Met 'sorry' after 36 years of botched investigations into axe murder

And the Daily Star takes aim at bank bosses, who they say received £25 million in bonuses.