MLS All-Star boss Wayne Rooney struggles to take lessons out of Arsenal thumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

MLS All-Star boss Wayne Rooney struggles to take lessons out of Arsenal thumping

By Press Association
MLS All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney (Alex Brandon/AP)
MLS All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney (Alex Brandon/AP)

Former England star Wayne Rooney called Arsenal one of Europe’s best sides and aired some frustrations after seeing his MLS All-Star team comprehensively beaten on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners ran out 5-0 victors in stifling conditions in Washington DC, where Gabriel Jesus’ fine opener was followed by a thumping Leandro Trossard strike.

Jorginho’s penalty, a fine Gabriel Martinelli effort and Kai Havertz’s first goal since joining Arsenal wrapped things up on a one-sided night for the Premier League runners-up.

Recent acquisitions Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber made their first appearances since joining the club and Manchester United great Rooney was impressed by the visitors.

MLS All-Star Game Soccer
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice came on as a late sub (Alex Brandon/AP)

“Obviously the result is what it is and Arsenal showed the quality they have,” the MLS All-Star boss said.

“I thought the All-Star lads looked a little nervous and hesitant, especially the first half when we got into some good areas, to get their shots off.

“I think you see a difference, of course you do. Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe.

“I thought it was a bit stop-stop. The referee made the game a little bit about himself once again, so I think that’s something that needs improving in the MLS.

“I’ve said that all season so it’s a good opportunity for me to bring it up again.

“But, yeah, it was a disappointing result but I think most importantly it’s a good event for the fans, especially the fans in DC, to come and see some really good players.”

Rooney praised the occasion and opponent in the post-match press conference at Audi Field, but he also laid bare some irritation with aspects of the event.

Asked what he took out of the game as an up-and-coming coach, the former England forward said with a smile: “Absolutely nothing.

“Listen, it’s difficult. On Monday the players all arrived and we did a small-sided game.

“On Tuesday, as a I suggested, I didn’t want them training at the National Mall but that’s where we trained and we can’t do anything.

“We did head tennis so literally had not time whatsoever to do any tactics whatsoever so you put the players out there and you hope they can figure things out and against a team like Arsenal that’s very difficult to do.”

Another matter that got under Rooney’s skin around the All-Star game revolved around broadcasters Apple, who he claims prevented some of his staff working as usual.

“I think everything around the game is great and it’s great publicity for the league moving forward,” he said.

“Obviously Apple coming into the league as well has been great – although they didn’t allow my staff to sit in their seats today.

“My staff got kicked out of their seats today by members of Apple.

“And I wouldn’t be doing my staff a service if I didn’t bring that up because if you’re getting asked to do the game with your staff, you expect your staff to have seats to sit in although I do think Apple will help the league moving forward.”

As for Arsenal counterpart Arteta, he was quick to allay concerns over Trossard after the Belgium international limped off early in the second half.

“Trossard got a knock and we don’t want to take any risks at this stage,” he said. “He had some pain. We’ll see how he is tomorrow but I don’t expect it to be anything big.”

It was a fine start to Arsenal’s pre-season tour, which continues onto New Jersey and Los Angeles to take on Manchester United and Barcelona.

“It was a great occasion, great atmosphere,” Arteta added. “Great to see so many Arsenal supporters fill the stadium.

“We had great moments in the game, moments especially in the first half that weren’t that great but we’re still very early in pre-season.

“It was great to see some debuts with Jurrien, with Auston (Trusty) and with Declan obviously. Really pleased with the result.”