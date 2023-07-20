Russia preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea, White House claims

The Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea, the White House has warned.

It comes days after Russia suspended participation in a wartime deal allowing grain to flow from Ukraine to countries around the world.

Since quitting the Black Sea grain deal this week, Russia has already hit Ukraine’s grain export ports in Odesa with missile and drone attacks.

Some 54,400 tonnes of groin were destroyed in the attacks.

White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in a statement: “Our information indicates that Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

“We believe that this is a co-ordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks.”

The Russian defence ministry has declared international waters in northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea “temporarily dangerous” for shipping.

That followed Ukraine’s pledge to continue grain shipments despite Russian exit from the deal.

The ministry said it will see any incoming vessel as laden with military cargo.