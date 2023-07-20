Women’s World Cup security heightened after deadly shooting in Auckland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women’s World Cup security heightened after deadly shooting in Auckland

By Press Association
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the Women’s World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland (Abbie Parr/AP)
Security was boosted before the opening Women’s World Cup game after a shooting in Auckland, with a gunman killing two people at a construction site about 12 hours before co-host New Zealand’s match against Norway.

Norway’s team hotel is within a short distance of the shooting, which happened in the tourist area of the city near the harbour ferry terminal.

Captain Maren Mjelde said players were woken up by a helicopter hovering outside the venue.

“We felt safe the whole time,” she said in a statement. “Fifa has a good security system at the hotel and we have our own security officer in the squad.

“Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game (at 8am UK time on Thursday).

Members of the Philippines Women’s World Cup squad walk to their team bus after a shooting near their hotel in the central business district in Auckland (Abbie Parr/AP)

Officials from Eden Park, where the game is being played after an opening ceremony for the tournament, encouraged fans to arrive at the stadium early.

“There will be an increased security presence within the precinct and across the venue. Additional traffic management measures are in place,” Eden Park said.

Fifa said a minute of silence would be held before the two opening games.

The shooting happened in the central business district (CBD) at the start of morning rush hour in New Zealand’s largest city.

The attacker had a shotgun, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Police arrived within minutes of the first emergency call and ran straight into harm’s way to save the lives of others, he added.

The gunman was found dead in a lift, acting police superintendent Sunny Patel said.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony (Abbie Parr/AP)

In addition to the three dead, at least four others were injured, including a police officer who was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now stable, New Zealand police tweeted.

“New Zealand Football are shocked by the incident in Auckland CBD this morning,” the team said in a statement.

“We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe.”

Although Mr Hipkins said his attendance at the opening match was “under review”, he said the tournament would go on as planned.

“Clearly with the Fifa World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” he said.

“The government has spoken to Fifa organisers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”

Fifa issued a statement saying its president, Gianni Infantino, and secretary-general Fatma Samoura, are in constant contact with local authorities and participating teams in the vicinity.

Police interview construction workers after the shooting
Police interview construction workers after the shooting (Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald/AP)

Football’s world governing body “has been informed that this is an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match will proceed as planned”, Fifa said in a statement.

Tourism New Zealand cancelled a welcome party, which was due to be held on Thursday afternoon local time within the taped off area, which included many hotels housing participating teams.

The US women’s team hotel is also in the vicinity of the shooting and the team said in a statement it was “saddened by the inexcusable loss of life to gun violence and our thoughts are with the people of Auckland/Tamaki Makaurau and Aotearoa New Zealand”.

Jennifer Deering, a tourist from Florida, was initially shocked to learn of the shooting after a tour guide previously assured her that Auckland “was very safe here, other than some petty thieves”.

Then she went about her day.

“It’s sad that it’s normal for us (Americans) to see something like this on the news,” she said.

New Zealand Gunman
Construction workers shelter on a rooftop after the shooting (Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald/AP)

The month-long, 32-team tournament is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, where the final will be staged on August 20.

There are strict gun laws in both countries and deadly shootings are rare.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families in these difficult times. As a peace-loving nation, we stand with New Zealand in solidarity,” Football Australia’s head of marketing and communications Peter Filopoulos said.

“The situation seems to be contained now, thanks to NZ authorities. This incident is unrelated to the Women’s World Cup. Stay safe everyone.”