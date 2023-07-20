At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s south

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s south

By Press Association
Emergency services work at a building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine (National Police of Ukraine/AP)
A third night of Russian air attacks targeted Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, and injured at least 21 people, Ukrainian officials have said.

At least 19 people were hurt in Mykolaiv, a southern city close to the Black Sea, the region’s Governor Vitalii Kim said in a statement on Telegram.

Russian strikes destroyed several floors of a three-storey building and caused a fire which affected an area of 450 square metres (4,800 square feet) and burned for hours.

Mr Kim said two people, including a child, were admitted to hospital.

Emergency services work at a building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Thursday (National Police of Ukraine/AP)

In the port city of Odesa, at least two were injured after a Russian air attack which damaged buildings in the city centre and caused a fire affecting an area of 300 square metres (3200 square feet), said Odesa governor Oleh Kiper.

The attacks come a day after an intense Russian bombardment using drones and missiles damaged critical port infrastructure in Odesa, including grain and oil terminals.

The strikes destroyed at least 54,400 tonnes of grain.

The Kremlin’s attacks on southern Ukraine have become more intense this week after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of a wartime deal allowing Ukraine to send grain to countries facing the threat of hunger.

In the Russian-annexed territory of Crimea, “an enemy drone” attacked a settlement in the peninsula’s northwest, damaging several administrative buildings and killing a teenage girl, the region’s Moscow-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Thursday.